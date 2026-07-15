Celebrating the New Backyard Baseball Game with the Best Backyard Baseball Cards

Backyard Baseball, a game that originally debuted in 1997 with a demo released alongside kids’ favorite cereal, is back after an eleven-year hiatus. The world was introduced to classic characters such as Pablo Sanchez, Pete Wheeler, Kiesha Phillips, Kenny Kawaguchi, and so many more in Backyard Baseball, a game that was regularly played in my house growing up (along with Backyard Basketball, Backyard Soccer, and Backyard Football).

More so, its follow-up, Backyard Baseball 2001, took that iconic gameplay and brought in real-life major leaguers: Ken Griffey Jr., Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Randy Johnson, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and too many more to name here, all of whom found their way to the backyard.

The new 2026 version of Backyard Baseball comes with a new animation style, new in game card packs, and a whole cast of unlockable characters. | Backyard Sports

For a generation of fans that grew up with video games, the Backyard series was beloved, and after many years away, Backyard Sports is back! The creators at Humongous Entertainment and Mega Cat Studios took the game to the next level by launching multiple series of cards and other memorabilia. So, to celebrate the launch of the new game, here’s a look at some of the most iconic Backyard Baseball cards.

1. The Original 1997 Pablo Sanchez

The perforated Pablo Sanchez card that shipped along with the physical copies of the original Backyard Baseball game. | Card Ladder

Packaged with the original boxed release of the game in October of 1997, each copy of the game upon its official release included nine perforated cards. Very quickly, the powerhouse of the series, Pablo Sanchez, became the character everyone gravitated toward. With every release, Pablo has near-perfect stats, and as one of the shortest kids to choose from, his strike zone was as small as it came. That being said, the “Secret Weapon” was nothing to scoff at. Nor are his cards.

The highest grade of this 1997 card, affectionately dubbed his rookie, has been a PSA 8, which sold in January of 2026 for $7,800. This is by far the most valuable of Pablo’s cards, but his prices are soaring. The first PSA 8 to sell was sold at auction for $3,360 in November of 2025, meaning the near $3,500 more than doubled in just two months.

2. 2000 Pacific Pablo Sanchez

Pablo Sanchez's 2000 Pacific card highlights the first collaboration Backyard Sports had with a major card company. | Card Ladder

With the massive success of the game, Humongous and Mega Cat Studios employed the help of the card company Pacific to manufacture a series of cards to celebrate their iconic cast of characters. With a much more polished look, the Backyard gang was promoted from perforation to professionalism. But they wouldn’t be alone.

3. 2000 Pacific Ken Griffey Jr.

The 2000 Pacific Backyard Baseball 2001 release also saw professional players Backyard-ified with their cartoon character selves taking over the back of the card. | Card Ladder

Along with the Backyard gang, in 2000 Pacific would feature their own images from their release to highlight some of the players that found their way to the sandlots - or to Eckman Acres - with updated backs of the cards to show off the video game versions of the personalities. While the cards of the pros don’t hold the same value as those of Pablo, the cartoon characters on the back will instantly take any Backyard fan back to their computer chair. Perhaps splitting computer time with their siblings, or trying to squeeze one more game in before rushing to Summer swim lessons.

The Next Generation: Louis Wes Studios Collaboration

The Honeycomb, Trapper Keeper, and Bubble Gum variations of the new Louis Wes Studio designs. | Jonathan Klinger

New game, new cards - who could ask for anything better? When Backyard Sports announced they were back and bringing a new game to the series, they didn’t show up empty-handed. Collaborating with Louis Wes Studios, a Topps and Victus Bats collaborator, cards have been released in waves and in various ways.

Sunflower Seed fans could find a card in every bucket of the Backyard Baseball Smackin Sunflower Seeds that featured characters Pete Wheeler, Dante Robinson, Kiesha Phillips, and, of course, Pablo. Wes also released Artist Proof versions of cards, such as the Pablo Honeycomb, Trapper Keeper, and Bubble Gum variations, with more designs to come. Other cards, such as the Pete Wheeler Rapture holographic card, were released alongside the mobile release of the games' in-game challenges - such as hitting the longest home run. Along with these cards came a variety of parallels, such as a cracked ice /200 parallel.

More of Louis Wes Studio's work, showing off the rapture and cracked ice Pete Wheeler cards and Pablo green foil | Louis Wes Studios

"The collaboration with Backyard Sports has been a dream come true. As a dad, I love heartfelt, wholesome content, and it can be surprisingly hard to find these days. The Backyard world and characters are so charming, it’s always a delight getting to jump in and explore their universe. It brings me back to my childhood and what it felt like being a kid and being in love with baseball. There’s a purity to it that’s hard to find in today’s content and I really appreciate that." Louis Wes said.

With the new game featuring an online mode to be released soon, and with Backyard Sports already holding online tournaments for various feats in game, collectors can expect to see more cards coming soon of their favorite Backyard characters, and hopefully a collaboration that comes with a new wave of professionals being featured, both in game and on cards.