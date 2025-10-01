The 60 Home Run Club and their cards

The 2025 baseball regular season is in the books and there's a new member of the 60 Homer Club - Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners. He joins just six others who have managed this feat - including some of the biggest names in baseball history. Home runs are still the most glamorous and coolest part of baseball - they're exciting and fun and fit perfectly into highlight reels. Hitting 60 in a season is still something which amazes us - and for collectors a fun way to remember the players and moments. Let's take a look at the rookie cards of each of these sluggers - some of which are easily found and one which probably belongs in a museum.

TOPPS CHROME 2022 CAL RALEIGH

2022 Cal Raleigh Topps Chrome | CardLadder

Cal Raleigh is the most recent member of the exclusive club. It's safe to say he wasn't on the radar of many collectors before the start of the season, but that has changed! What a great season - not only did he hit 60 out of the park, but he also broke the records for most home runs by a catcher and a switch hitter. All eyes will be on Raleigh and his 2022 Topps Chrome rookie card as he leads the Mariners into the post-season.

TOPPS 1990 SAMMY SOSA

1990 Sammy Sosa Topps | CardLadder

TOPPS CHROME 2017 AARON JUDGE

Sammy Sosa was fun to watch because the joy he found playing baseball was contagious. He was also smiling and having fun at the ballpark and millions cheered him on during the great home run chase of 1998. Who can forget his iconic hop after a home run swing? Unfortunately, steroids found their way into Sosa's story and left their mark on his card values - the fact that his rookies were produced in the middle of the junk wax era doesn't help either. Of the eight rookie cards to choose from, the Topps rookie wins here, primarily because of the action shot.

2017 Aaron Judge Topps Chrome | CardLadder

All rise! Aaron Judge has become a superstar with the Yankees - his magical season in 2022 as he broke the American League Home Run record cemented his legendary status. For such a high-profile player, his cards, if not exactly bargains, can still be found at reasonable prices. His 2017 Topps Chrome rookie shows him making a catch at the warning track.

TOPPS TIFFANY 1987 BARRY BONDS

1987 Barry Bonds Topps Tiffany | CardLadder

Barry Bonds, believe it or not, only had one 60 Home Run plus season - the year of his record-breaking 73 dingers in 2001. Whether or not you believe he should be in the Hall of Fame, his rookie cards from 1987 sell well and are easily found. Like Sosa, there are many cards to choose from but presented here is one of the best - Bonds' 1987 Topps Tiffany, showing the rookie admiring a long ball.

TOPPS 1985 MARK McGWIRE

1985 Mark McGwire Topps | CardLadder

"Big Mac" had 2 seasons where he hit more than 60 Home Runs - 1998 (70) and 1999 (65). For collectors and fans growing up during the 90s, Mark McGwire was one of the biggest heroes in sports. The steroid scandal got him as well, but for many the good memories will never fade. His most famous rookie card is the 1985 Topps, showing him in his Olympic uniform. Gem Mint copies are very tough to find.

BALTIMORE NEWS 1914 BABE RUTH

1914 Babe Ruth Baltimore News | CardLadder

The Great Bambino. Babe Ruth started the 60 Home Run club and over 100 years later still holds the title of most beloved baseball player of all time. Years before he became a world-wide sensation, he was just an 19 year old kid pictured in an overcoat and presented as a pitcher on his first baseball card in 1914. There are 10 copies known to exist - safe to say this rookie is one most of us can only dream of owning.

