The Coolest Card in 1989 Upper Deck and it's not Griffey

The 1989 Upper Deck release was not just a set. It was a phenomenon. Though Topps had dabbled in premium offerings (1984 Topps Tiffany, anyone?), it was the 1989 Upper Deck release that represented the true birth of the premium Hobby collectors know today. True, in the early months of the offering, "premium" simply meant packs cost a dollar and lucky collectors might just pull a $20 card. Still, premium had to walk before it could run.

Though the checklist indicates 800 cards, counting the high-number series, the set today has become synonymous with a single card, that of Ken Griffey, Jr. In fact, it's not a stretch to regard the Upper Deck Griffey as the Hobby's most iconic card of the past 70+ years, a span that includes rookie cards of such players as Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente, and Nolan Ryan, not to mention Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, and Shohei Ohtani.

1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. | Author's Collection

Still, the pre-eminence of the Griffey card is not to say the set's other 799 cards are mere filler. After all, the set includes rookie cards of Gary Sheffield, John Smoltz, and Randy Johnson, even if collectors at the time were far more vested in Todd Ziele, Ozzie Canseco, and Jerome Walton. Counting the Kid, the set also boasted 55 cards of Hall of Famers, highlighted by a football-throwing Nolan Ryan, a mic'd up Mike Schmidt, and Goose Gossage in a batting helmet. And for fans of rarity, if the term can be applied to a set issued at the peak of the Junk Wax Era, there is the tough Dale Murphy error card.

1989 Upper Deck Dale Murphy reverse negative error card | Card Ladder

In truth, however, the coolest card in the set does not involve an error, a Hall of Famer, a superstar, or even—as the term was understood at the time—a rookie card. It instead belongs to one of the most remarkable athletes in the history of professional sports, Jim Abbott.

1989 Upper Deck Jim Abbott | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

First off, the Upper Deck Abbott, at least visually, is the best looking card of the decade. True, Upper Deck gave its low-numbers Nolan Ryan the same triple-action treatment, but that card lacked the landscape format that adds an extra dose of awesome to the Abbott. More importantly, however, the Abbott card depicts, to state the obvious, Jim Abbott.

Detroit, MI, USA, FILE PHOTO; California Angels pitcher Jim Abbott at Tiger Stadium during the 1992 season. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

For those unfamiliar with Abbott's career, here is just a sampling of the highlights.

1987 James E. Sullivan Award winner at University of Michigan as the nation's top amateur athlete

1988 Olympic gold medalist in baseball as a member of Team USA

1991 top-three Cy Young Award finish with record of 18-11 and 7.6 WAR as member of California Angels

1993 no-hitter as member of the New York Yankees

These achievements alone would make Abbott an impressive enough ballplayer, but now add to the mix that he was born without a right hand. In reflecting on his unique experience, Abbott had this to say.

2021-22 Topps Project 70 Jim Abbott by Efdot | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

The truth is, I won’t go to the Hall of Fame. But if a career can be measured by special moments, lessons learned, and a connection with people then I would stack mine up with anyone’s. Jim Abbott

Assorted Jim Abbott baseball cards | Author's personal collection

With these words, Abbott presents us all with the recipe for a life well lived, whatever our vocation: special moments, lessons learned, and a connection with people. His 1989 Upper Deck card, which can still be had for around a dollar, serves as the perfect reminder of the greatness possible not only with a 2-1/2 by 3-1/2 piece of cardboard but more importantly our lives. Do you still need a Griffey? Heck yeah! But is Junior the only card you need in the set? Not a chance!

