Ladies and Gentleman his Name is Paul Heyman and he has Topps Now Cards
Wrestlemania 41 is days away and the event card is beginning to coalesce. The big news over the past few weeks was the announcement that the triple threat match involving Seth Rollins, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, and the Best in the World CM Punk would main event night one of Wrestlemania. In the process of that announcement WWE fans were finally made privy to the favor that Roman Reigns’s Wiseman and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman owed CM Punk. Specifically that favor was that Paul Heyman be in CM Punk’s corner for the main event. The history between all three men is well known to fans so this obviously added another layer of intrigue to the main event. To commemorate the moment Topps released a Topps Now card featuring Paul Heyman and CM Punk.
The card itself captures the moment when CM Punk informed Roman Reigns that Paul Heyman would be in his corner instead of the Tribal Chief’s. It’s a perfectly captured picture that shows CM Punk smiling broadly with his arm around Paul Heyman as he delivers the news to Reigns. Heyman on the other hand looks a bit terrified that Punk revealed this information. Unfortunately, the set does not include autographs but there are low numbered parallels starting at 50 and below (gold) all the way to the 1/1 foilfractor.
It isn’t hyperbole, embellishment, or exaggeration to say that Paul Heyman has been one of the most influential people to be involved with professional wrestling in the last thirty to forty years. On screen he’s worked with legends as the advocate for Brock Lesnar, the Wiseman to Roman Reigns, and the advisor to CM Punk. Behind the scenes he was the mastermind behind ECW, and mentored and helped create countless wrestling stars. He certainly has fans in wrestling across all generations and for those fans this card will certainly be a popular collectible.