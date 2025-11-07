Topps Now card released for CM Punk’s World Championship win

WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah featured several big matches and big title changes. In an otherwise solid card that featured Jade Cargill winning her first WWE Women’s championship, the main event between Jey Uso and CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship lived up to the hype.

In the end, CM Punk was the victor and claimed his second world title since his WWE return. To celebrate that moment, Topps released a Topps Now set honoring the Best in the World.

Topps Now CM Punk base card | Topps.com

The Topps Now card features CM Punk moments after he was declared the winner. The photo captured shows Punk proudly holding the championship above his head while he’s standing on the turnbuckle. The set itself includes the standard foilfractor parallels from gold out of 50 all the way to the 1/1 foilfractor parallel. Thankfully for collectors, The Topps Now set also features autographed variations. Overall, there are sixteen total autograph cards with black autographs numbered out 10, red foilfractors numbered out of five and the 1/1 foifractor auto.

CM Punk Topps Now autographed 1/1 foilfractor | Topps.com

It is easy to make a case that CM Punk’s return to WWE has been nothing short of a massive success for fans and collectors. Despite the brief speed bump when he injured his tricep during the Royal Rumble, the Best in World has been a fixture in the main event scene. He also remains as popular as ever with fans and collectors. While this isn’t his first Topps Now set since his return, it has a chance to be one of the more popular ones thanks to the autograph chases opportunities along with the historic nature of the moment.

Over the last few weeks, Punk has hinted that like AJ Styles and John Cena, his in ring career could be coming to an end within the next few years. Hopefully fans and collectors will get to enjoy more moments like this before he eventually walks away from the ring.

CM Punk won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah | WWE.com

