Junior Caminero has been known as a strong prospect since he started professional baseball in 2021. But it wasn't until he hit 30 home runs and drove in 94 RBIs that he started getting some real attention. He made his debut in late 2023, but had an injury-plagued 2024 that slowed his market.

However, 2025 was his coming-out party, as he had a career year, hitting 45 home runs and 110 RBIs. Now he's one of the hottest young players in the game.

Caminero has had some great cards in his young career, including inserts. Here are three of his top-selling cards, not in the base set.

No. 3 | 2024 Topps Cosmic Chrome Solar Flare Superfractor 1-of-1 Autograph

Junior Caminero's 2024 Topps Cosmic Chrome Solar Flare 1-of-1 Autograph, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder

The first card on the list, and the third highest selling Caminero insert according to Card Ladder, is from a set that has grown in popularity since its inception, 2024 Topps Chrome Cosmic. Caminero's one-of-one superfractor Solar Flare autograph, graded a PSA GEM Mint 10 is a beautiful work of art. It features a waist-up image of Caminero at the end of his swing. He's surrounded by solar flare illustrations with a navy blue ink auto.

This particular card went for $12,500 on eBay and sold via best offer. The sale was finalized on August 22, 2026. Card Ladder shows a current value (about a month after the sale) of $13,300.

No. 2 | 2024 Topps Chrome Gilded Gold Storm 1-of-1 Superfractor

Junior Caminero's 2024 Topps Chrome Gilded Gold Storm 1-of-1 Superfractor rookie, graded a PSA Mint 9 | Card Ladder

The next-highest sale of a Caminero insert is also from his rookie year, but it is the only non-auto on this list. The card is from the 2024 Topps Gilded Collection. His one-of-one Superfractor Gold Storm, graded a PSA Mint 9 shows a full shot of Caminero, mid-throw.

This card was auctioned off through Fanatics Collect and garnered 42 bids. The final sale amount was $13,800 and ended just under two weeks ago, on September 13, 2026. Card Ladder marks this value at the same, $13,800, given the sale was just 10 days ago as of this writing.

No. 1 | 2024 Topps Chrome Update 1-of-1 MLB Debut Rookie Patch Autograph

Junior Caminero's 2024 Topps Chrome Update 1-of- Rookie Debut Patch Autograph, graded a PSA Mint 9 | Card Ladder

Junior Caminero's top-selling insert is something many people may not see as an insert. His 2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB Rookie Debut Patch autograph easily leads his insert sales list.

This card really needs no introduction. The Rookie Debut Patch Autograph cards might be one of the best innovations in the card industry since the inception of pack-pulled autographs. Owning a piece of a player's debut jersey tells a story, no matter how talented the player is.

But Caminero is not your average player, having slugged more than 40 home runs this season and last season. The buyer of this piece made a good investment when they won the auction on Fanatics Collect for $66,000. The auction garnered 60 bids and ended on December 19, 2024. Now, $66,000 is clearly a lot of money, but according to Card Ladder, the value of this card now sits at $144,250.