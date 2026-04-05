Cooper Flagg Sets NBA Record With Most Points Ever By a Teenager with 51, Card Market is on Fire

Cooper Flagg did everything he could last night, to help his team win a game, but the Orlando Magic were just too much. Despite a 138-127 loss, the Dallas Mavericks still had some magic of their own, and it's called Cooper Flagg.

Cooper Flagg became the youngest player ever to score over 50 points. In fact, his 51 points is the most points ever by a teenager. Prior to last night, Flagg already had the record for most points by a teenager, when he scored 49 points on January 19th.

At just 19 years old, there is already a lot of pressure and expectations for the former 1st overall pick. Flagg has not only delivered on the expectation, but he has exceeded. Flagg is averaging nearly 21 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 4.5 APG. The team leans on him already to be the leader, and he as taken that roll and thrived. Currently, he leads his team in total points, rebouds, assists, and steals. He is the only player in the NBA that leads his team in all 4 categories.

Cooper Flagg leads the Mavs in total PTS (1,298), REBS (422), AST (290) and STL (77).



He is the only player in the league to lead his team in each of the 4 categories. Flagg would join Michael Jordan as the only rookies in NBA history to led his club in all 4 stats for a season. pic.twitter.com/XV59ihHDDK — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 2, 2026

Cooper Flagg's card market is still strong as ever. Per Gemrate, Cooper Flagg has nearly $12 million in sales for 2026, the 3rd highest athlete in that category. Collectors are betting on Flagg to be the next great player, and are investing in his future. The past 30 days, there has been a huge momentum in grading his flagship 2025 Topps base card (#201). The last 30 days alone has seen 6,041 cards being graded by PSA.

Cooper Flagg PSA 10 RC | Cardladder/eBay - graybo's sports cards

There are currently 4,377 PSA 10's, and recently there has been an uptick in this card. Before last nights performace, this card was selling for around $110-$120. However, after last nights dominance, the last 3 at auction have gone over $140.

Those looking for a bargain, can still get this card cheap in a PSA 9. For around $20-$25, this could be a great way to own a piece of the NBA future.

With only a few games left, and the Mavericks out of the playoffs, I do see an opportunity to wait on his cards. There will be plenty of additional Flagg rookie cards graded, potentially driving down the overall value for a short period of time.

However, with a potential low draft pick next year, and an older Cooper Flagg, the 2026 NBA season could be a wake up call for the rest of the league.