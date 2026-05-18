Cooper Flagg and Dirk Nowitzki Get First Dual Auto

For the first time, Cooper Flagg and Dirk Nowitzki will have a dual autographed card to chase. The new-and-old guard autographed card comes out of the newest NBA Hoops product released just last week.

FIRST LOOK: Cooper Flagg and Dirk Nowitzki have their first ever dual autograph in NBA Hoops! pic.twitter.com/0aEG0rsvmW — Topps (@Topps) May 14, 2026

It's a match made in basketball heaven. Dirk Nowitzki played his entire career in Dallas after being drafted by the Mavericks out of Germany in 1998. He made 14 All-Star teams, was named MVP in 2007, and led Dallas to its first championship in 2011, beating the vaunted big three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh in Miami. He was named Finals MVP.

2025-26 NBA Hoops Rookie/Veteran Dual 1-of-1 Autograph of Cooper Flagg and Dirk Nowitzki. | Topps

Cooper Flagg, the future of basketball in Dallas and face of the NBA, is coming off his rookie season in which he took home the Rookie Of The Year award. He was drafted No. 1 overall in June 2025 and made his debut against the Spurs on October 22, 2025.

Dual Autos Are Tough Pulls

It's hard to tell what this card will do on the open market. This card comes from the Hoops Rookie/Veteran Duals part of the checklist, and there are currently no sales. The closest comparable sale is a dual Topps Now autograph redemption of Alonzo Morning and Bam Adebayo, red out of five. That card was sold back on February 18, 2026, for $791 after more than 30 bids.

The checklist for the Hoops Rookie/Veteran Dual autographed cards shows a small checklist of just five cards. | Becket

As you can see from the graphic, the odds of hitting one of these cards are incredibly rare. Inserted in one pack every 19,650 for hobby boxes and one pack out of every 4,800 jumbo packs. Basically, you have a better chance of getting hit by lightning than of hitting one of these.

Small Checklist, Few Parallels

The checklist is incredibly small, with just five total cards in the Hoops Rookie/Veteran Dual autographed subset. Others include Collin Murray-Boyles/Grady Dick for the Raptors, Stephon Castle/Dylan Harper for the Spurs, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel for the Hornets, and only one of the cards in the set to feature players from two different teams, Khaman Maluach and Rudy Gobert for the Suns and Timberwolves.

Cooper Flagg (L) and Dirk Nowitzki (R) will be featured on a rare dual autographed card out of 2025-26 NBA Hoops | Topp

And in a world with seemingly endless parallels, there are only three with this card. The Pixel Burst Black numbered to 10, the Pixel Burst Red numbered to five, and the Pixel Burst one-of-one. Although not listed, you can assume there is a base version of this card as well.

The Product dropped on May 14th, so it's not super surprising that there isn't a card from this checklist up for sale on the open market, especially given how hard it is to pull. But as the weeks go by and more packs get ripped, we should start seeing these duals up for sale, and they will be in demand, given the rarity and the names featured on this special subset list.