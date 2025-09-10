Kyle Schwarber Becomes Just Second Phillies Player Ever to Reach Home Run Milestone
On Tuesday, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber joined a special club by hitting his 50th home run of the 2025 season. In a 9–3 win over the Mets, Schwarber became just the second Phillies player ever to record 50 homers in a season, and the 34th MLB player all-time to do so.
Schwarber joins Ryan Howard as the only Phillies players to hit 50 home runs in a season. Howard hit 58 in 2006, meaning that Schwarber is nine away from breaking the franchise record. Schwarber currently leads the National League in home runs, and only trails Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads MLB with 53 home runs on the season.
"It's cool," Schwarber told reporters after the win. "Get the nice, round even number. It's cool the stat of how many people have done it before in the game. It's something that you don't take lightly. I've alwasy said all the personal accolades and everything like that will probably mean more whenever it's all said and done. I feel like we've got so much more baseball here and we've got a group of guys we feel like can make a deep run. That's what we want to do. It's a cool moment, obviously I want to enjoy it, there's a lot more baseball to be played."
While Schwarber is currently more focused on his team than individual accomplishments, his success has helped the Phillies garner a 9-game lead over the Mets in the National League East. Thanks in part to 50 "Schwar-bombs" this year, Philadelphia is 85-60 on the season so far, and they only trail the Brewers for the best record in MLB.