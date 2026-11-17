Upper Deck's Advent Calendar offers an opportunity for collectors to enjoy more2026-27 Series 1 Hockey cards, but with added holiday flair. We take a look at three of the best rookie cards and recent sales from this special 2026-27 UD Series 1 Hockey set so far! It is a bit like sneaking a peek into Santa's sack to see the special parallels in this holiday-themed product before it's even December.

2026-27 Upper Deck Series 1 Advent Calendar Info

2026-27 Upper Deck Series 1 Advent Calendar | UD Website: upperdeckstore.com/2026-27-upper-deck-series-1-hockey-cards-advent-calendar.html

Where to get this: You can order this directly from the Upper Deck Website and through resellers on sites like eBay. According to Upper Deck's website, there is a strict limit of three boxes per customer (looking at you Scrooge).

Box Configuration: As with most advent calendar offerings, the box includes 24 items for the 24 days in December prior to Christmas. In this case, each of the 24 cardboard compartments has a pack of hockey cards.

The Upper Deck Hockey Card Advent Calendar with 2026-27 Series 1 Cards inside (24 packs total; 4 cards per pack). | Upper Deck Website: upperdeckstore.com/2026-27-upper-deck-series-1-hockey-cards-advent-calendar.html

Pack Contents: Each of the 24 packs contains 4 hockey cards from Upper Deck's 2026-27 Series 1 set with a few exciting surprises.

Special Holiday Parallels: If 24 days of hockey card surprises weren't enough, there are some fun parallels with traditional holiday color patterns to be on the lookout for, including advent-calendar-only Young Guns that feature green coloring on this parallel and Dazzlers with green and red colors.

The average hit rate for each of these special inserts is two of each of the Young Guns and Dazzlers per UD's published info.

Let's take a look at some of the best rookie cards from this holiday set!

2026-27 Upper Deck Series 1 Young Guns Green Foil Parallel James Hagens

2026-27 Upper Deck Series 1 Young Guns Green Foil Parallel James Hagens | Upper Deck Website: https://upperdeckstore.com/2026-27-upper-deck-series-1-hockey-cards-advent-calendar.html

Recent Sale Info: Sold for $120 on Nov. 10, 2026 through eBay according to Card Ladder.

20 year-old rookie James Hagens, who as of this article's writing is currently making his way back from injury, has been turning heads during the first couple months of the NHL season. Prior to his injury, he played 17 games and has 12 total points with 6 goals and has 6 assists as well.

2026-27 Upper Deck Series 1 Young Guns Green Foil Porter Martone

2026-27 Upper Deck Series 1 Young Guns Green Foil Porter Martone | eBay via Card Ladder

Recent Sale Info: Sold for $75 through eBay on Nov. 7, 2026.

Porter Martone is another rookie who is prominently featured on the Young Guns inserts in the 2026-27 Upper Deck Series 1 set. Martone was selected one spot ahead of Hagens in the 2025 NHL entry draft. He is widely considered to be a top-tier prospect and promises to be an impact, if not star, player in the NHL for years to come.

2026-27 Upper Deck Series 1 Red & Green Dazzlers Cole Hutson

2026-27 Upper Deck Series 1 Red & Green Dazzlers Cole Hutson | eBay via Card Ladder.

Recent Sale Info: Sold for $46.99 on Nov. 15, 2026 through eBay.

Like opening up gifts on Christmas morning, sometimes you might not get what you might expect. With that, we'll take a look at a Cole Hutson Dazzlers card instead of a Young Guns card to see this special holiday card as well. For those keeping score at home, his Young Guns Green Foil Holiday Card has been selling on eBay in the $30 to $60 range.

Cole Hutson is playing fantastic hockey for the Washington Capitals so far in his rookie season and has 15 points in 18 games played (as of the writing of this article) and is on pace for a 70-point rookie season. For comparison's sake, Matthew Schaefer had 59 points in his rookie season last year.