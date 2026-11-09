It turns out that the 2025-26 NHL isn't over yet. At least when it comes to last season's hockey trading cards and the top-notch rookie chases like Schaefer, Misa, Snuggerud, Demidov, and more. 2025-26 Upper Deck Tableau Hockey is a first-ever premium release dropping on November 11, 2026. We picked the 5 most unique and intriguing cards from what we have seen from this set so far.

2025-26 Upper Deck Tableau Set Info

Packs per Box: Eight packs per box, with three cards per pack plus three encased premium cards. 27 cards total in the box. As shown above, the box has either two or three encased autos, and if it doesn't have the third, it has a card numbered 100 or less in its place.

Eight base cards per box: including four veterans and four stars/ rookies from the base set checklist with the possibility of "Rookie Watch" cards in the mix as well.

Base Set

100 veterans on the base cards, including at least two players from each NHL franchise from the 2026-26 season.

50 NHL stars which includes top-tier hockey talent with at least one player from each team.

30 rookies which are featured on "Rookie Watch," cards and inserts called, "Dark Ice Rookies."

5. 2025-26 Upper Deck Tableau Rookie Watch Beckett Sennecke

2025-26 Upper Deck Tableau Rookie Watch Beckett Sennecke | Via Instagram. @UpperDeckSports

The first card on our list features Beckett Sennecke and shows off the card design for the Rookie Watch offerings. Beautifully stunning photography and high-end features are what this card embodies and proves to be a consistent through-line for this entire set. The Rookie Watch cards have the black border with white text noting the date and location of the photograph.

4. 2025-26 Upper Deck Tableau Dual Autograph Macklin Celebrini & Will Smith

2025-26 Upper Deck Tableau Dual Autograph Macklin Celebrini & Will Smith | Upper Deck via Instagram. @UpperDeckSports

Two of the Sharks swimming in a San Jose pool that is seemingly overflowing with youthful talent are featured on a single Tableau card, including their newly minted 20-year-old captain, Macklin Celebrini.

3. 2025-26 Upper Deck Tableau Mounted Side Relics Nathan MacKinnon

2025-26 Upper Deck Tableau Mounted Slide Relics Nathan MacKinnon | Upper Deck Website. https://upperdeck.com/2025-26-tableau-hockey/

An ode to the slides that were used in projectors of the past is the Mounted Slide Relic insert cards in the 2025-26 Upper Deck Tableau set. With the player's photo on translucent acetate, it allows light to illuminate the image while being held between the opaque border, which provides the framing and adds texture to the mixed-media card presentation.

2. 2025-26 Upper Deck Tableau Shadow Portraits Quinn Hughes

2025-26 Upper Deck Tableau Shadow Portraits Quinn Hughes | Upper Deck Website. https://upperdeck.com/2025-26-tableau-hockey/

The Shadow Portraits card variety, assuming the others come close to this example, may well be in the running for some of the most gorgeously composed cards we have seen. The Quinn Hughes example uses the limited lighting to offer both intricate details and pitch-black shadows.

1. 2025-26 Upper Deck Tableau Shutter Speed Signatures Auto /25 Jimmy Snuggerud

2025-26 Upper Deck Tableau Shutter Speed Signatures Auto /25 Jimmy Snuggerud | Upper Deck Website. https://upperdeck.com/2025-26-tableau-hockey/

This card is at the number one spot on our list, and it features rookie standout Jimmy Snuggerud on a Shutter Speed card. The card is also a stand-in for all of the other adventurous cards that this set contains. Another example is the Triple Exposure cards, which feature three images and simulate motion.

The set also promises others like Aspects, Dark Room, and Imprints and we look forward to seeing them all as we get to see much more on November 11, 2026.