NHL Prospect James Hagens Signs Exclusive Upper Deck Deal
Upper Deck announced on Tuesday an exclusive partnership with James Hagens, one of the most highly anticipated NHL prospects.
As part of the deal, Upper Deck will be the sole producer of Hagens’ physical and digital trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia, securing the rights to his name, image, likeness for all future hockey products.
“We’re excited to support James Hagens ahead of a monumental stage in his career and celebrate his successes as he prepares for the NHL Draft and his NHL debut,” said Upper Deck President Jason Masherah. “At Upper Deck, we pride ourselves on scouting the next generation of hockey greats and capturing their key moments with collectibles that fans covet. Beyond being a part of Hagens’ story, we’re thrilled to give fans the opportunity to own a piece of his professional journey from the very beginning.”
The terms of the deal was not made public.
Hagens, a center at Boston College, has emerged as one of the top prospects for the upcoming NHL draft.
The NHL Entry Draft will take place on June 27 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The New York Islanders will have the No. 1 pick.
Hagens’ impressive journey started with the U.S. National Team Development Program, where he ranked second in scoring during the 2022-23 season with 26 goals and 40 assists in 43 games. He followed that with another stellar season in 2023-24, recording 39 goals and 63 assists.
Hagens’ international success includes leading the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championship with 22 points, earning both MVP honors and a silver medal. Most recently, he played a key role in helping the U.S. take gold at the 2025 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.
“I can’t think of a better way to start my professional hockey career than by becoming an exclusive Upper Deck athlete,” Hagens said. “Joining the same roster as players I look up to makes this moment even more special.”