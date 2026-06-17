To celebrate the launch of the 2026 Topps Chrome Disney release, we're exclusively sharing the new hero spot, “ Unpack the Magic .”

A Collector’s Story Comes to Life

The story features a young collector and her dad, played by beloved actor Tony Hale, who also voices Forky in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 , in theaters June 19th. In addition to the Toy Story franchise, fans of the actor and comedian will also recognize Hale from his roles in shows such as Veep and Arrested Development.

Actor Tony Hale stars in the new Disney and Topps "Unpack the Magic" spot alongside fan-favorite Stitch. | Disney and Topps

The story follows the girl’s quest to land a “Gold” Stitch (of Lilo and Stitch fame) numbered to 50 to complete her “rainbow”—hobby lingo for the challenging task of collecting every parallel of a given player or character. Think 1/1, 1/5, 1/10, 1/25, and so on.

The elusive 1/50 Gold Stitch needed to complete the rainbow. | Disney and Topps

As any collector knows, it’s a near-impossible undertaking to complete, with many cards being extremely hard to find, very expensive, trapped in unopened packs, or part of the personal collection of another fan.

The Search for a Rainbow

Her journey takes her to a Saturday “Trade Night” at Atlanta’s CardsHQ , where collectors are set up to trade and sell cards. When asked what she’s looking for, she shares that she's searching for the missing Stitch, and an employee directs her to a table where she might be able to find her grail card.

A rare 1/5 "Forky" from 'Toy Story' helps to complete the trade for the young collector's rainbow. | Disney and Topps

Luckily for the young girl, she has a rare 1/5 Red “Forky” card from the new 2026 Topps Chrome Disney Collection to trade, and she’s able to make a deal for the 1/50 Stitch.

Once the young girl sets the final piece of her rainbow, in her case, Stitch magically comes to life and characteristically starts to wreak havoc in the shop, knocking over cards, sitting on her dad’s head, and generally causing mischief, until the girl is able to coax Stitch back into the card and save the day.

Stitch being Stitch at CardsHQ | Disney and Topps

What’s in the 2026 Topps Chrome Disney Collection

The new Topps Chrome Disney set features a 200-card base set, rare autographs, sketch cards, image variations, and collectible inserts that bring together generations of Disney storytelling through Topps’ signature Chrome technology.

And while the spot celebrates today’s release of 2026 Topps Chrome Disney, it also drops a week ahead of “ 626 Day ” (June 26th, aka 6/26), the fan-favorite holiday that celebrates Disney’s Stitch. Collectors can also chase rare inserts, including a Shadowbox card featuring Stitch, Lilo, Jumba, Pleakley, Grand Councilwoman, and more.

Where to Chase the Hits

Fans looking to follow breaks or chase their own favorite Disney characters like Stitch, Lightning McQueen from Cars ( featuring an autograph from F1 driver Lewis Hamilton ), Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and more can check out breakers like Hobby Nonsense on Fanatics Live for spots or to simply follow along for the fun and big hits.

BREAKING: For the first time ever, Lewis Hamilton has signed official trading cards of his Pixar Cars character



Arriving next week in 2026 Topps Chrome Disney. pic.twitter.com/SzvsHIC9Pm — Topps (@Topps) June 10, 2026