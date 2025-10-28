PSA graded cards for World Series star pitchers

This World Series is already a classic. As this article is bring written, the record has just been tied for the longest game in World Series history. Both the Dodgers and the Blue Jays are giving it everything they have in their quests to become World Champion. As we all know, pitching is quite often the key to winning in baseball. Both teams have invested in their bullpens and starting pitching, with varying degrees of success. There are so many greats when looking at both teams - Clayton Kershaw and Shohei Ohtani could easily (and some would argue should) be included here. Following are the rookie cards of three of the other pitchers who are making a big difference in this series.

TOPPS CHROME UPDATE BLUE REFRACTOR AUTOGRAPH 2024 YOSHINOBU YAMAMOTO

2024 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Topps Chrome Autograph | CardLadder

Many baseball fans had started to give up hope that there would ever be a complete game thrown in the postseason ever again. The game has changed and pitchers hardly ever pitch 9 innings, let alone a complete game in the World Series. That has changed with Yamamoto. He now has 2 complete games to his credit during this postseason, baffling Blue Jay hitters every step of the way. This rookie card is really something to behold - a Topps Chrome Blue Refractor numbered to 150, complete with color match. The only thing that could be better would be an on-card autograph, but we'll take what we can get.

TOPPS CHROME ROOKIE AUTOGRAPHS 2016 BLAKE SNELL

2016 Blake Snell Topps Chrome Rookie Autograph | CardLadder

Blake Snell has been here before, in a way - only he played against his now current team. Snell pitched for the Rays against the Dodgers in the 2020 World Series. The two-time Cy Young winner is playing for his first World Series ring and the way he's been pitching recently, he wants it badly - he has been dominant in his last couple of starts. His 2016 Topps Chrome rookie autograph card is seen here with Snell pitching for the Rays.

UPPER DECK SPx AUTOGRAPH 2008 MAX SCHERZER

2008 Max Scherzer SPx Autograph | CardLadder

One of the modern strikeout kings, Scherzer is one of the few of his generation to achieve over 3,000 strikeouts. Since his 2008 debut he's been one of the most dominant pitchers in the game. At 41, he's still as competitive as ever and pitching on baseball's biggest stage. His 2008 SPx Autograph rookie card shows him in his Arizona Diamondback days with a nice, blue on-card autograph.

