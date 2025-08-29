Don't sleep on these 3 rookie cards from 2023

Rookie cards are the lifeblood of the sports card hobby for many collectors. Collecting rookies is a fun way to connect with favorite players and to look back in time and remember a great career. The prices of legends' rookie cards are often sky high thanks to the demand. There are always some players who fly under the radar and could be worth taking a chance on - the future could be bright!

2023 Bryce Young Panini Silver Prizm - raw versions can be had for under $50.00 | PSAcert

It would be hard to overstate how high expectations were for Bryce Young in 2023. As the first overall pick taken by the Carolina Panthers, Young was immediately thrown into the deep end. The learning curve was steep and a poor supporting cast didn't make things easier. He was benched due to poor play his second year but found his way back onto the field and showed big improvement. The offense has been built around him as he enters his third season and he and his rookie card could take off.

2023 Jahmyr Gibbs Prizm Autograph rookie card - these can be found for under $150.00 | PSAcert

Unlike Bryce Young, Jahmyr Gibbs impressed immediately. He rushed for almost a thousand yards and had ten touchdowns. His second season was unreal - twenty touchdowns, and 1,900 total yards. He has to be considered as a top-tier talent, but running backs are not always getting the attention that quarterbacks do. Another good season should put Jahmyr on the map for good. It might be wise to think about adding Gibbs to the collection before he breaks out in the hobby.

2023 Gunnar Henderson Topps Chrome rookie card in gem mint condition can be found under $100.00 | PSAcert

It's hard to have a better beginning in the major leagues than Gunnar Henderson's first two seasons. Winning AL Rookie of the year and being an All-Star in season two is what dreams are made of. Things have slowed down a bit this season - Henderson got a late start due to an injury but he's still on track for a solid year. The same can't be said for his team - the Orioles are having an awful season, which could translate to good deals on many of his cards.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: