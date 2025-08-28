The cards of three potential 2025 NFL breakout running backs

If there's one thing that is certain about the NFL, it's that you can expect the unexpected. Every year, players and teams emerge seemingly out of nowhere, to put up huge numbers and contend for the Super Bowl. Whether in collecting or in fantasy football, breakout players are a fun thing to try and predict. Is there a Chase Brown waiting to take the leap? Let's take a look at some candidates.

Tyjae Spears

Trying to pick a breakout player is at heart a risky proposition. Spears is a great example of high-risk, high-reward as the NFL season gets set to kick off. He will start the year on the sidelines through injury, and it's not entirely clear when he will return. That said, he should serious explosiveness last season, and when he does return to health, the pieces are there for a big season. The Titans should be improved at the quarterback position, but with rookie Cam Ward at the helm, it's fair to expect that the rushing attack will be a major focus. Spears has home-run speed and is a human highlight reel. He's certainly one to keep an eye on as he gears up to get back on the field. He could be a great buy-low opportunity as he waits to make his season debut.

Jaylen Warren

Warren did not have a great year last year, carrying the ball 120 times for 511 yards. His 4.3 yards per carry were the lowest of his career. The Steelers offense was middling last season, but could be improved with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. The path is here for Warren to get a lion's share of the work in the backfield. If he can raise his rushing average to the levels of his first two seasons, he should have a chance to set career-high totals in yards and touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard had two 150-yard plus games in the final six Carolina Panthers games last year, as the offense improved behind Bryce Young's solid second half. Despite the Panthers' struggles, the running back still gained 1,195 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. Hubbard got a career high 250 carries, along with a career-high 43 receptions last season. He should have ample opportunity to make another leap this time around.

