2024/25 Panini Silhouette Basketball Release Preview

Panini is debuting a brand new Basketball product this year, and it is shaping up to be quite the intriguing product. 2024-25 Silhouette Basketball contains a grand total of 8 hits for collectors to chase among current and legendary players. A hobby box is stated to contain (on average) 1 autograph, 7 relics, and 4 inserts/parallels. It is currently slated to release on Friday, Aug 29 on the Panini America website and other retailers. Prior to the nationwide release, here is a look at the set and what collectors should keep an eye out for.

The base checklist contains 100 cards, and there is also a wide range of parallels for collectors to search after. Given the limited number of cards per box, the base set could be quite hard to put together.

Inserts will also be at the forefront of this release. One of the top inserts when it comes to eye appeal is the Superstars die cut. These inserts originally could be found in Panini Contenders. The card feature one of the current superstars of the NBA, with team colors surrounding the background of the card. At the bottom of the card is the player and team. Panini is incorporating inserts from other products into the Silhouette release as well, such as Hand Crafted from Crown Royale and Vanta from Panini Black.

Autographs will be the major chase of the product however, as legendary autographs are present. Triple Autographs may be one of the best looking autograph cards in the set. One of the preview images shows Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, and Ja Morant coming together to put their signatures on one card. For fans of the NBA, these autographs do truly bring NBA history onto sports cards. Other major autographs that can be found in the Triple Autographs subset include: Stephen Curry/Ray Allen/James Harden, Magic Johnson/John Stockton/Trae Young, and and Steve Nash/Charles Barkley/Jason Kidd. Collectors should also keep an eye on relics, as laundry tags and Logomen can be found in the product.

For collectors who enjoy getting into group/player breaks, Passtime Breaks is opening a full case of 2024-25 Silhouette Basketball on eBay Live tomorrow at 3:30 central time. They will be running the break as a "pick your player", which is where you pay a certain amount to get all the cards of a player from the entire case. Naturally, rookies, legends, and stars will cost more, but depending on what team and player a collector root for, this could be an opportunity to try and chase cards for a personal collection. As mentioned earlier, this is also the release day of the product, so collectors may be filling up those spots fast.

As Panini nears the end of their licensing agreement with the NBA, they appear to be going all in on their final products, and 2024-25 Silhouette Basketball appears to be the recipient of some of the benefit. Active and legendary players are scattered all throughout the checklist, whether it be base cards, relics, inserts, or autographs. If collectors are fans of Panini Basketball products, they should definitely take an interest in this product - not only for nostalgia, but for the potential of key cards to be pulled.

