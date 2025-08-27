The Kaboom cards of potential 2025 NFL breakout Wide Receivers

Whether it's a collector looking to buy-in on a talented wideout on his way into the NFL elite, or a fantasy player taking a player with potential a round early to try to win their league, finding those receivers who can go from good to great is an annual preseason obsession. While all of these players have had solid to fantastic seasons, they may be poised to take a leap to the upper echelon. Let's take a look at the Kaboom! cards of some wide receivers on the cusp.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Here's the thing about this breakout candidate: He had a breakout season in his first year at the NFL level. 87 receptions, 1,282 yards, and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars offense is plenty impressive. That's the thing about Thomas Jr. - despite his early success, he could still go supernova this time around.

The big change is at the top, with offensive guru Liam Coen taking over the head coaching role. The hope is that Coen can do for QB Trevor Lawrence what he did for Baker Mayfield in Tampa. With talent upgrades around the QB/WR duo, Thomas Jr. has a chance to announce himself as one of the league's best players. His Absolute Kaboom! SSP recently sold for $4,650 on July 12.

Ricky Pearsall

Ricky Pearsall showed out at the tail end of his rookie season, hauling in 14 catches for 210 yards and two touchowns in his last two games. Now, the decks have been cleared for Pearsall's launch, with Deebo Samuel leaving and Brandon Aiyuk on the shelf. Fully healthy, Pearsall is an elite route-runner who now becomes critical to Kyle Shanahan's offense. This 2024 Absolute Kaboom! Case Hit SSP has sold for $1,250 or more on three separate occasions since June 18.

Rome Odunze

Rome Odunze's rookie season was underwhleming, but good things may be just around the corner. The Bears made the big splash this offseason, bringing in highly coveted Ben Johnson, who built one of the league's best offenses with NFC North rival Detroit. Caleb Williams and Odunze have all the potential in the world, and the wideout should have a bigger role with Keenan Allen departed. The Bears invested heavily in both Williams and Odunze, so expect them to have every chance to show out.

Jameson Williams

The only player on this list who is not entering his second season, the veteran Williams has shown flashes of top-tier explosiveness and playmaking in his short NFL career. Williams gained over 1,000 yards for the first time and scored a career-high eight touchdowns. Detroit's offense should be a top unit once again, and there's simply no doubting this electric athlete's ceiling is very high. His 2022 Absoulte Gold /10 sold for a record-high $3,051 on July 8.

