eBay Sports Card Report: NBA Playoff Stars Trending Up

The majority of the hobby centers on interest in the NBA Playoffs and the soon-to-begin NBA Finals. The most recent data report from eBay shows that interest in basketball is strong. Trends indicate that players rising to the occasion on some of the biggest stages are seeing a spike in searches, with some spikes being significant.

Here are some of the key trends that collectors need to know, along with the names that have seen increased interest on the eBay platform.

Victor Wembanyama's Playoff Success Results In Massive eBay Spike

With the San Antonio Spurs headed for the NBA Finals, Wembanyama is going to gather some natural attention. After his Game One performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder, searches on eBay for Wembanyama were up more than 300%. In addition, listings for Wembanyama cards increased by 40% during April, signaling the hype around a playoff run. With the NBA Finals still in front of him, this trend has the potential to continue, and an NBA Finals win could have even more of an impact.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball Victor Wembanyama Auto PSA 10 | eBay

Jalen Brunson and Knicks Stars See Increased Interest

The New York Knicks have been on fire in the playoffs, sweeping their last two playoff opponents. The day after the Knicks punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, Jalen Brunson was searched on eBay more than 1,500 times per hour. This is an astounding rate, showing that collectors are looking to get their hands on Brunson cards.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball Jalen Brunson Gold Geometric Auto PSA 10 | eBay

Other Knicks stars saw increased search spikes following playoff success, with players such as Karl-Anthony Towns (+200%), Josh Hart (+260%), and Landry Shamet (+1,700%) all experiencing gains. As with the Spurs, a championship may only increase the momentum in the hobby.

Other Notable eBay Search Trends That Collectors Need To Know

The search interests of hobbyists have not just been limited to the Spurs and Knicks, as the entire NBA season and playoffs have drawn a crowd. Since the start of the playoffs, the most searched player on eBay has been Cooper Flagg, who did not even make the playoffs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander increased by more than 100% when he was awarded his second MVP award, while Donovan Mitchell experienced a spike of 80% after knocking out the Pistons from the playoffs. Perhaps most impressively, after scoring 43 points off the bench, Ayo Dosunmu saw a 25x spike in searches on eBay.

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half during game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The most recent data report from eBay indicates that collectors from around the globe are taking note of the NBA Playoffs. In particular, they are noticing stars separating themselves from the pack and actively searching for their cards.