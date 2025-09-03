Buy or Sell Victor Wembanyama Rookie Cards?

When Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA, he was touted as one of the most hyped prospects since the days of LeBron James, but his sophomore season didn’t unfold as many had anticipated and as a result his card values plummeted. Now that he’s entering his third year, both NBA enthusiasts and basketball card collectors are watching his every move because what happens this season could forever define the long-term value of his once highly sought-after rookie cards.

2023 Prizm Draft Picks - Victor Wembanyama PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/basketball-cards/2023-panini-prizm-draft-picks/victor-wembanyama/auction/4964169010530565482

The drop-off in value is nothing short of jaw-dropping. For example, Wembanyama’s 2023 Topps NOW Draft PSA 10 was a card that once commanded as much as $301 back in October 2023 but now finds itself trading just around the $26 mark. Additionally, his 2023 Prizm Draft Picks PSA 10 saw it value plunge from a peak of $330 all the way down to $29.

Auction Results - 2023 Topps NOW Draft - Victor Wembanyama PSA 10 (PSA.com) | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/basketball-cards/2023-topps-now-draft/victor-wembanyama/9096581?g=10&time_range=36

Auction Results - 2023 Prizm Draft Picks - Victor Wembanyama PSA 10 (PSA.com) | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/basketball-cards/2023-panini-prizm-draft-picks/victor-wembanyama/9851718?g=10

Lastly, his 2023 Prizm Base RC PSA 10, arguably his flagship rookie card, saw its value decrease from a peak of $827.79 in May 2024 to a mere $67 in recent days. The drop in the value of these cards isn’t a simple market correction, it’s a full-scale collapse of epic proportions.

Auction Results - 2023 Prizm - Victor Wembanyama - Base RC PSA 10 (PSA.com) | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/basketball-cards/2023-panini-prizm/victor-wembanyama/10279296?g=10

2023 Topps Now DRAFT - Victor Wembanyama - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/basketball-cards/2023-topps-now-draft/victor-wembanyama/auction/4802723559859486300

Wembanyama is still just 21 years old and stands at a towering 7-foot-4, offers above average guard skills, elite-level rim protection from a defensive perspective, and carries the potential to still become the generational talent he was once thought to be. Additionally, his situation in San Antonio has improved for the better with roster upgrades that include names like De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Harrison Barnes, all of whom should reduce the sole burden on his shoulders and allow him to continue to develop at his own pace. If he takes the leap that many expect him to, these depressed card prices could look like highway robbery in hindsight.

2023 Prizm - Victor Wembanyama - Base BC PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/basketball-cards/2023-panini-prizm/victor-wembanyama/auction/-2290915875075151465

However, this could be a cautionary tale as collectors have been burned in similar situations before. Overpaying early for “can’t-miss” prospects such as Zion Williamson and Chet Holmgren, both of whom left investors holding the proverbial bag when injuries, inconsistency, or unrealistic expectations intervened. If Wembanyama has another underwhelming season or continues to deal with physical wear and tear, his prices could fall even further.

