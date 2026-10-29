Emma Roberts Rips Cards, Launches Fanatics Live Channel on Jimmy Kimmel

Emma Roberts is taking her love of trading cards to the next level, and she celebrated by ripping a box of 1986 Fleer baseball cards with Jimmy Kimmel.

Roberts, the niece of Julia Roberts, has built an impressive Hollywood career with roles in American Horror Story, Scream Queens, and films including We're the Millers and Scream 4. But outside of acting, she's also become a familiar face in the trading-card hobby.

During her October 28 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress announced that she and her husband are launching Summer Breaks, a new trading-card breaking channel on Fanatics Live, beginning November 4.

"My husband and I are starting a channel on Fanatics Live called Summer Breaks," Roberts told Kimmel. "You can hang out with us, you can break with us, you can win prizes."

Summer Breaks, Emma Roberts’ new Fanatics Live breaking channel, launches November 4. | Summer Breaks on Fanatics Live

The channel will operate seven days a week, with Roberts expected to appear up to five times a month, particularly around major releases. Breaks will feature both sports and entertainment cards, with celebrity friends occasionally joining the fun.

A Hollywood Star With Serious Hobby Credentials

Roberts has become a familiar face in the hobby, regularly sharing her collecting adventures on social media and participating in industry events.

In January 2025, she made headlines after pulling a one-of-one Jackson Holliday Topps Chrome card, calling it her most coveted one-of-one.

Later that year, she joined young collectors at Fanatics Fest, opening packs of 2018 Topps Archives baseball cards as one of the youngsters pulled a Shohei Ohtani rookie.

Her enthusiasm even landed her a role in a Topps commercial promoting the Bowman Red Rookie Redemption program. The September 2025 advertisement featured Roberts alongside Lorraine Bracco, reprising her Dr. Jennifer Melfi character from The Sopranos, as Roberts struggled with whether to redeem a valuable card or hold onto it.

Roberts has also participated in Fanatics Live breaks, including a Super Bowl red-carpet event in 2025. She even broke cards with guests during her wedding weekend—needless to say, she’s a collector, just like us.

Chasing an Elusive Tom Brady Card

During her conversation with Kimmel, Roberts revealed that she and her husband are chasing a particularly unusual Tom Brady baseball card. The 2023 Bowman Draft Brady autograph, numbered 12/50, features the inscription, "If baseball doesn't work out, there's always football."

The card was still unpulled when Sports Illustrated Collectibles covered Brady's five favorite cards earlier this year, and Brady himself has expressed interest in acquiring it. Although Roberts hasn't landed the elusive card, she revealed that the couple owns another Brady autograph, signed for them by the seven-time Super Bowl champion at this year's Super Bowl.

Thoughts on Emma Roberts putting breaker shoutouts on her 2025 @Topps Allen & Ginter cards?



Both breakers, CardVault and MamaBreaks, are offering $5,000 bounties. pic.twitter.com/dlR4FcMkLb — Kasey (@KaseysCards) December 3, 2025

She also shared an unexpected dream job: choosing the photographs that appear on trading cards. "I just think it'd be so fun, and some people, I feel, like need better photos on the card," she told Kimmel.

A Vintage Baseball Break on Late-Night TV

To celebrate the announcement, Roberts and Kimmel opened packs of 1986 Fleer baseball cards, hoping to find players such as Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, Gary Carter, and Keith Hernandez.

The break included plenty of nostalgia, baseball trivia and the occasional reminder that collecting isn't always about money. When Kimmel dismissed one card as worthless, Roberts asked to keep it because her husband is a San Francisco Giants fan.

Jimmy Kimmel rips 1986 Fleer Baseball with Emma Roberts, hitting Met's favorite Darryl Strawberry. | Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

"It's not always about getting a card that's worth something," Kimmel acknowledged. "Sometimes things have sentimental value." The pair found cards of Ozzie Smith, Gary Carter, and Lee Smith before Kimmel finally uncovered one of their original targets: Darryl Strawberry.

Watch Roberts announce Summer Breaks and open vintage baseball cards on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Joining the Celebrity Breaking Business

Summer Breaks joins nearly 100 active shops on Fanatics Live, alongside celebrity-associated channels including Tom Brady's CardVault Breaks and New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns' Big Bodegas Breaks.

For Roberts, the move from collector to channel owner is a natural extension of a hobby she's already embraced, giving fans an opportunity to share the excitement of opening packs and chasing memorable cards.

Actress Emma Roberts pulled a Caleb Williams autograph 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lR01CAcsf8 — Fanatics Collect (@Collect) April 29, 2025

As her appearance with Kimmel demonstrated, sometimes the most enjoyable part of a break isn't the value of the cards, but the experience of opening them together.