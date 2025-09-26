Bowman Red Rookie Redemption program features Emma Roberts and Lorraine Bracco

Topps is pulling out all the stops to get the word out on Bowman's Red Rookie Redemption program. Known collector and actress Emma Roberts stars with actress Lorraine Bracco in the latest marketing campaign for their Bowman Red Rookie Redemption program.

The Red Rookie Redemption program was started by Topps in the 2025 Bowman Product. Select cards of rookies are stamped with a red RC logo, if that player wins Rookie of the Year you can redeem it for $100 Fanatics FanCash. If the player goes on to win other accolades, like MVP or Cy Young, the value goes up. And, if the player's performance warrants a hall of fame induction, the card goes up to $1,000 in Fanatics FanCash.

In the video, Bracco reprises her Sopranos role as Dr. Jennifer Melfi, now treating an Emma Roberts who is just learning about the Red Rookie Redemption program. Torn between redeeming a red rookie and hanging on to it in the hopes the player earns more awards and raises the value of the redemption.

2025 Bowman Chrome Baseball Box Art | Beckett

The one-minute ad plays like a suspenseful drama, with cinematic sound effects and fast cuts. A dark toned office setting with low light adds to the ambience of an 'edge-of-your-seat' climax you'd see in a crime or murder mystery. And the cherry on top is a parody of the infamous Sopranos series ending. After some back and forth on the pros and cons of keeping or selling, Bracco leans forward to tell Roberts what to do...and then the commercial cuts off. Did she tell Roberts to sell? Did she tell her to hold? Did Tony Soprano make it?

With the recent release of 2025 Bowman Chrome, Fanatics surely wants to keep this program fresh in the minds of collectors. What better way to market it than with a movie star, who's a known collector. Roberts has been active on social media with her hobby, she once pulled Jackson Holliday rookie 1-of-1 and has been featured in stories about her collecting in places like the New Yorker.

Emma Roberts has a BIG decision to make… pic.twitter.com/pcXHMHyLw2 — Topps (@Topps) September 26, 2025

