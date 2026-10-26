Epic $3.42M Ohtani Sale Leads Weekly Top 5

This week is one of those massive weeks, showcasing some of the biggest card sales that we have seen this year.

Our list is mostly made up of sales from the Fanatics Premier auctions held over the past week. The auctions featured some other amazing card sales, including all-time NFL greats like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

5. 2025 Topps Chrome Update Superfractor Auto /1 Cooper Flagg PSA 8

2025 Topps Chrome Update Superfractor Auto /1 Cooper Flagg PSA 8. Sold for $750,000 on Oct. 23, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $750,000 on Oct. 23, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

Here we are at the beginning of our countdown, and we have the great Cooper Flagg coming in at number five overall. Don't worry, Cooper Flagg fans: the sale of his 2025 Topps Chrome Update Superfractor Auto 1/1, coming in fifth, is more about the epic nature of the other cards on this list than it is about people losing interest in his cards (proof to follow).

4. 2026 Topps Chrome Dual MVP Gold Logoman Auto /1 Aaron Judge Shohei Ohtani



2026 Topps Chrome Dual MVP Gold Logoman Auto /1 Aaron Judge Shohei Ohtani. Sold for $1.23M on Oct. 23, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $1.23M on Oct. 23, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.



What's better than one logoman? How about a pair of logomen featuring Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and LA Dodgers all-around star Shohei Ohtani? The card has their game-worn logos and is signed by both players.

3. 1909-11 T206 Sweet Caporal Honus Wagner 150/25 PSA Authentic (Restored)



1909-11 T206 Sweet Caporal Honus Wagner 150/25 PSA Authentic (Restored). Sold for $1.98M on Oct. 24, 2026. | Heritage Auctions, HA.com via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $1.98M on Oct. 24, 2026 through Heritage.



Our number three card on our list is one of the most iconic cards of all time. The Honus Wagner T206 has been the grail at the top of the mountain for decades. This Wagner card continues to bring huge sales at auction, including this one, which sold through Heritage Auctions for nearly $2M.

2.2025 Topps Motif Logoman Auto /1 Cooper Flagg (unscratched redemption)

2025 Topps Motif Logoman Auto /1 Cooper Flagg. Unscratched Redemption sold for $2.16M on Oct. 23, 2026 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder





Sale Info: Sold for $2.16M on Oct. 23, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

The number two card on our list is the 21st most expensive sports card that has sold during 2026 so far. Technically, this sale is for a redemption ticket to get a card at some point in the future.

The picture shown above is the one used through Card Ladder and the Fanatics Collect website to share information about the auction and corresponding sale. The actual card will likely look a bit different according to the available information.

1. 2025 Topps MLB MVP The Game Dynasty Black Auto Patch Shohei Ohtani PSA 9

2025 Topps MLB MVP The Game Dynasty Black Auto Patch /1 Shohei Ohtani PSA 9. Sold for $3.24M on October 23, 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $3.24M on October 23, 2026 through Fanatics Premier.

The number 1 card on our list this week is the 11th most expensive card sold in all of 2026.

This card is the 3rd biggest sale of an Ohtani card in 2026 and the 3rd-highest sale of an Ohtani card of all time.

The game-worn logoman patch was part of history and was worn by Shohei Ohtani during NLCS Game 4 in 2025. On that night, Ohtani struck out 10 batters and hit 3 home runs to help his team reach the World Series.

A massive sale for an epic card caps off our weekly sports card sale report. We hope to see you next week.