1959 Topps Baseball: 5 Essential PSA Graded Cards

The 1959 Topps Baseball set attracts vintage collectors because it offers a bold, and colorful design while featuring one of the most iconic checklists of the decade. Each card includes a circular player portrait, while the set offers a wide variety of team and specialty subsets, which make it both visually appealing and historically significant.

In addition to its aesthetic appeal, it’s also loaded with such legends as Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, and Stan Musial and such iconic rookies as Bob Gibson and Norm Cash. With that said here’s a closer look at the PSA graded versions of these cards and their recent sales.

Mickey Mantle – New York Yankees – Card No. 10

1959 Topps - Mickey Mantle - Card No. 10 - PSA 9 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1959%20Topps%20Mickey%20Mantle&saleId=heritage-50074-12019

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $200-$300 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 1 PSA 10 followed by 27 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 9 occurred on October 4, 2024, and was sold for $300,000 via Heritage Auctions.

Willie Mays – San Francisco Giants – Card No. 50

1959 Topps - Willie Mays - Card No. 50 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1959-topps/willie-mays/auction/211877

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $70-$85 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 5 PSA 10s followed by 47 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on March 31, 2016, and was sold for $75,375 via eBay.

Stan Musial – St. Louis Cardinals – Card No. 150

1959 Topps - Stan Musial - Card No. 150 - PSA 9 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1959-topps/stan-musial/auction/637565

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $25-$35 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there aren't any PSA 10s, however there are just 29 PSA 9s followed by 308 PSA 8s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 9 occurred on September 29, 2022, and was sold for $12,600 via eBay.

Bob Gibson – St. Louis Cardinals – Card No. 514 (Rookie Card)

1959 Topps - Bob Gibson - Card No. 514 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1959-topps/bob-gibson/auction/436781

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $350-$450 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are 3 PSA 10s followed by 32 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on Feburary 26, 2021, and was sold for $324,000 via Heritage.

Norm Cash – Chicago White Sox – Card No. 509 (Rookie Card)

1959 Topps - Norm Cash - Card No. 509 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/baseball-cards/1959-topps/norm-cash-509/27171

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $15-$25 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are 3 PSA 10s followed by 28 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on September 13, 2025, and was sold for $42,364 via Memory Lane.

Now that we’ve taken a closer look at the essential graded cards from 1959 Topps Baseball for collectors to track, it should come as no surprise that modern collectors continue to be drawn to such sets. The set’s checklist, which includes names like Mantle, Mays and Gibson, offers collectors not only a glimpse into baseball’s golden age but also the opportunity to chase some of the valuable cards from the era.

