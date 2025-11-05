Collecting sports cards can provide each person a different purpose. Some collect for the joy of pulling their favorite player or team. Others love the rush, the gamble, of pulling a high end autograph out of a $5 pack. Some collectors collect purely on the nostalgia factor, bringing them back to when they were kids, and life was so much easier.

Whatever the reason, or the purpose of collecting cards is, it can be expensive. With retail blaster boxes going from $25-$50 each, to hobby boxes selling for hundreds, collecting cards is no longer a hobby for kids. No longer are there the days of flagship products coming out, with packs only costing a dollar or two. No longer are the days of kids taking their weekly allowance, head down to their corner store, buy a pack or two, and have money left over for snack.

Topps is looking to change that for 1 lucky collector, and then some. One lucky fan is going to walk away with a motherload of packs, a thousand packs actually, and completely free!

To celebrate 1,000,000 followers on Instagram, Topps wants to give 1,000 free packs to 1 person. Products like Topps, Topps Chrome, Bowman, and multiple sports being represented, there is a great opportunity to diversify your collection. Per the picture from Topps, there are non-sports cards in this haul as well.

All you need to do to be in the drawing, is the like the Instagram page, follow Topps, and tag two friends. Simple steps, and only takes a minute.

What an incredible gesture from Topps. If the winner was like me, I would be in my glory, ripping for days.

