Key cards of Don Mattingly

"Donnie Baseball" was hotter than hot in the mid to late 80's. His collectability has stayed hot. One of the most popular baseball players and more famous Yankees of his generation, Don Mattingly could hit. The first baseman was rewarded for his offense and defense with the AL MVP in 1985, and his number 23 was retired by the Yankees and he has a spot in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium. Not bad at all! As he's continued his baseball career, most recently being a bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, collectors haven't forgotten him or his cards as he mulls retirement at last from the game he loves.

TOPPS 1984 DON MATTINGLY

1984 Don Mattingly Topps | CardLadder

Mattingly's Topps rookie card belongs to the popular 1984 set. It's not an exaggeration to state that this was probably one of the more chased after rookies of the 80's. The Tiffany version, which is of course more scarce, brings in even bigger bucks. Regardless of which version you like, high grades like this one in gem-mint condition are fairly pricey - a recent sale went for around $1,300.

FLEER GREATS OF THE GAME YANKEE CLIPPINGS 2000 DON MATTINGLY

2000 Don Mattingly Fleer Greats of the Game Yankee Clippings | CardLadder

Many collectors are familiar with the autograph cards included in Fleer's "Greats of the Game" release back in 2000, but there was a great subset also included - "Yankee Clippings", which included game-worn jersey swatches and were a very tough find. This card invites you to "feel the game" and with these game worn threads you certainly can.

TOPPS ARCHIVES AUTOGRAPH 2001 DON MATTINGLY

2001 Don Mattingly Topps Archives Autograph | CardLadder

Collecting autographs on rookie cards and having them verified by a grading service has become popular in recent years. Back in 2001, Topps offered collectors the chance to have an autographed copy of a reprinted rookie card, verified of course by Topps. The rookie reprint autograph cards have become something collectors look forward to each year, and this was one of the first.

DONRUSS 1984 DON MATTINGLY

1984 Don Mattingly Donruss | CardLadder

One of the most collected cards of the 80's and regarded by many as his "best" rookie card (he had three - Topps, Fleer and Donruss), the clean design and up-close portrait continue to make this a fan favorite decades later. Again, as with many cards from this era, centering can be an issue - higher grades can cost around $4,000, reflecting the premium this card has over the Topps rookie.

