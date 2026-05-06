76ers vs. Knicks Game 2 Odds Make Massive Shift Following Joel Embiid Injury News

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been downgraded to out for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks due to hip and ankle injuries.

Philly originally listed Embiid as probable for Game 2, but he reportedly was unable to participate in shootaround, leading to the team's decision to rest him on Wednesday.

Embiid was unable to participate in the team’s shootaround this morning after experiencing increased soreness in both his ankle and hip, sources said. He had been receiving around-the-clock treatment in efforts to play. https://t.co/IUY2HK77KE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 6, 2026

The Sixers already lost Game 1 of this series on Monday night, and they're now set as 10.5-point underdogs in Game 2 in the latest odds at DraftKings. Embiid's injury caused a four-point move in the odds, as Philly was a 6.5-point underdog earlier in the day.

Philly is 3-2 in the playoffs when Embiid plays and it put together a 24-14 record in the regular season with him in the lineup. Philly was two games under .500 when Embiid was out in the regular season.

Embiid's injury has also impacted the odds for this series, as the Knicks are now -500 favorites to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second season in a row. Philly (+6500) has the worst odds of any team left in the playoffs to win the NBA Finals.

Game 3 of this series is scheduled for Friday, so Embiid will have a few extra days to get his body in shape to play. He already missed three games in the playoffs after undergoing an appendectomy in early April.

The Knicks (+800 to win the NBA Finals) are the clear favorites in the East at this point in the playoffs. New York won Game 1 of this series -- with Embiid in the lineup -- by 39 points, and it has won three straight playoff games by 29 or more points.

With Embiid sidelined in Game 2, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona will carry the workload at the center position for Philly. The Sixers did upset the Boston Celtics in Game 2 on the road in the first round without Embiid, and they'll look to follow a similar path in New York.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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