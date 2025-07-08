Collectibles On SI

Mark Wahlberg Goes 'Card Shopping' at Fanatics Fest

Wahlberg shares card stories and goals on Card Shopping, with a Brady cameo to boot.

Lucas Mast

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Brady on 'Card Shopping'
Mark Wahlberg and Tom Brady on 'Card Shopping' / Fanatics

Filmed at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025, the latest episode of Card Shopping brings together actor, entrepreneur, and collector Mark Wahlberg with host Joe La Puma at one of the hobby’s most significant events. Part hobby show, part immersive fan experience, Fanatics Fest drew over 125,000 attendees to the Javits Center this June—and Wahlberg was right at home in the middle of it.

RELATED: Commanders' Owner Buys Half Million Dollar Jayden Daniels Card At Fanatics Fest

Mark Wahlberg: From Hollywood Hits to Hobby Investments

Mark Wahlberg has established an impressive career spanning film, television, and business. He broke out in Boogie Nights and went on to star in hits like The Departed, The Fighter, Ted, Lone Survivor, and The Italian Job. On the small screen, he’s left a significant mark as a producer, backing HBO series like Entourage, Boardwalk Empire, and Ballers, as well as the A&E reality hit Wahlburgers

Off-screen, Wahlberg is a savvy investor with stakes in fitness brand F45, hydration company AQUAhydrate, and coffee venture Free Rein. He’s also dipped into the collectibles world, investing in StockX and Goldin Auctions—further blending Hollywood, hustle, and hobby.

‘Card Shopping’ Is a Hobby Hit

Card Shopping, which follows in the footsteps of Complex’s wildly popular Sneaker Shopping, brings celebrities into card shops across the country to talk cards, culture, and nostalgia. From childhood memories to grail chases, it’s a series tailor-made for collectors—and Wahlberg’s episode delivers.

'Card Shopping' host Joe La Puma with guest Mark Wahlberg at Fanatics Fest NYC.
'Card Shopping' host Joe La Puma with guest Mark Wahlberg at Fanatics Fest NYC. / Fanatics

Card Shopping is more than just a show about buying cards—it’s a reflection of how collecting has become a central part of pop culture. With Joe La Puma’s engaging style and Complex’s storytelling expertise, the series is poised to do for trading cards what Sneaker Shopping did for sneakers: make collecting cool, accessible, and aspirational for a whole new audience.

Cards, Collecting, and the Boston Connection

The youngest of nine kids, Wahlberg reminisces about going to work with his dad and stopping to buy baseball cards along the way. That early passion has carried into adulthood—and into the next generation. “I’ve passed it on to my son,” Wahlberg says. “It’s a tradition.”

While discussing his collecting goals, Wahlberg reveals he’s still on the hunt for some legendary grails: the 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth, the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle, and the 1948 Leaf Ted Williams. “Some cards, just because of the relation to Boston, even if it’s not the most valuable card in the world, it carries a lot of value to me.”

RELATED: When Sneaker Culture and Trading Cards Collide

Watches, Legacy—and a Cameo from the GOAT

It’s not just cards that Wahlberg is collecting. He shares that he owns hundreds of high-end watches, none of which he’s ever sold. “I’ve kept every watch I've ever had and plan to keep them in the family,” he says.

The episode takes an unexpected turn when longtime friend, fellow Boston legend—and previous Card Shopping guest—Tom Brady joins Wahlberg. Whalberg picked up several legends in his $35,000 shopping spree, including a Mookie Betts rookie card, an autographed Shohei Ohtani card, and a Brady rookie card—which Tom Brady graciously offered to sign for his friend.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published |Modified
Lucas Mast
LUCAS MAST

Lucas Mast is a writer based in San Francisco East Bay, where he’s a season ticket holder for St. Mary’s basketball and a die-hard Stanford athletics fan. A lifelong collector of sneakers, sports cards, and pop culture, he also advises companies shaping the future of the hobby and sports. He’s driven by a curiosity about why people collect—and what those items reveal about the moments and memories that matter most.