Mark Wahlberg Goes 'Card Shopping' at Fanatics Fest
Filmed at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025, the latest episode of Card Shopping brings together actor, entrepreneur, and collector Mark Wahlberg with host Joe La Puma at one of the hobby’s most significant events. Part hobby show, part immersive fan experience, Fanatics Fest drew over 125,000 attendees to the Javits Center this June—and Wahlberg was right at home in the middle of it.
Mark Wahlberg: From Hollywood Hits to Hobby Investments
Mark Wahlberg has established an impressive career spanning film, television, and business. He broke out in Boogie Nights and went on to star in hits like The Departed, The Fighter, Ted, Lone Survivor, and The Italian Job. On the small screen, he’s left a significant mark as a producer, backing HBO series like Entourage, Boardwalk Empire, and Ballers, as well as the A&E reality hit Wahlburgers.
Off-screen, Wahlberg is a savvy investor with stakes in fitness brand F45, hydration company AQUAhydrate, and coffee venture Free Rein. He’s also dipped into the collectibles world, investing in StockX and Goldin Auctions—further blending Hollywood, hustle, and hobby.
‘Card Shopping’ Is a Hobby Hit
Card Shopping, which follows in the footsteps of Complex’s wildly popular Sneaker Shopping, brings celebrities into card shops across the country to talk cards, culture, and nostalgia. From childhood memories to grail chases, it’s a series tailor-made for collectors—and Wahlberg’s episode delivers.
Card Shopping is more than just a show about buying cards—it’s a reflection of how collecting has become a central part of pop culture. With Joe La Puma’s engaging style and Complex’s storytelling expertise, the series is poised to do for trading cards what Sneaker Shopping did for sneakers: make collecting cool, accessible, and aspirational for a whole new audience.
Cards, Collecting, and the Boston Connection
The youngest of nine kids, Wahlberg reminisces about going to work with his dad and stopping to buy baseball cards along the way. That early passion has carried into adulthood—and into the next generation. “I’ve passed it on to my son,” Wahlberg says. “It’s a tradition.”
While discussing his collecting goals, Wahlberg reveals he’s still on the hunt for some legendary grails: the 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth, the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle, and the 1948 Leaf Ted Williams. “Some cards, just because of the relation to Boston, even if it’s not the most valuable card in the world, it carries a lot of value to me.”
Watches, Legacy—and a Cameo from the GOAT
It’s not just cards that Wahlberg is collecting. He shares that he owns hundreds of high-end watches, none of which he’s ever sold. “I’ve kept every watch I've ever had and plan to keep them in the family,” he says.
The episode takes an unexpected turn when longtime friend, fellow Boston legend—and previous Card Shopping guest—Tom Brady joins Wahlberg. Whalberg picked up several legends in his $35,000 shopping spree, including a Mookie Betts rookie card, an autographed Shohei Ohtani card, and a Brady rookie card—which Tom Brady graciously offered to sign for his friend.