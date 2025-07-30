National Sports Collectors Convention Giveaways Are Being Announced
With the National Sports Collectors Convention around the corner, companies are starting to announce their promotions and giveaways that will be taking place at the show. Ludex announced theirs earlier this week. Ludex is an app used by collectors in the hobby that can be used as a pricing and collection management tool. The app itself is very easy to use, and once collectors purchase a card, it is a seamless experience to add it to the collection area in the app.
Ludex is offering attendees of the National Sports Collectors Convention a chance to win prizes by stopping by their booth during show hours this week. They are giving away $15,000 in prizes, which includes items such as hobby boxes, PSA slabs, Zion cases, and more that will be located at the Ludex booth. All that collectors need to do to enter the giveaway is to stop by the Ludex booth, which is located at booth #2517, and download the Ludex app. After downloading the app, collectors will also be able to access a map of the entire show floor. The map itself is also interactive, as specific booths can be clicked on for more information. Additionally, collectors can search for a specific booth to quicken the search for a specific seller.
The National Sports Collectors Convention will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. The show dates are from Jul. 30- Aug 3rd, 2025. This will be the first of three consecutive years of the show being held in Chicago. Collectors should be on the lookout for other giveaway announcements in addition to the one by Ludex, and should be sure to also use the map on the Ludex app - it will make navigating the show much easier. Without question, the National Sports Collectors Convention is one of the key strongholds of the hobby, and collectors should try and make an appearance if they are able.
