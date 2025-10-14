Fernando Mendoza game-used relic from big win featured in Bowman U Now card

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza had a career-defining victory against Oregon on Saturday. Topps featured the Indiana signal caller's triumph in its latest Bowman U Now release.

The Indiana Hoosiers football team won its first-ever road trip against a Top 5 opponent when the Hoosiers upset then-No. 3 Oregon in Eugene. The victory catapulted quarterback Fernando Mendoza into the thick of the Heisman Trophy race.

You can't execute the low-red back-shoulder better than this one.



Fernando Mendoza to Elijah Sarratt is one of the nation's BEST QB-WR duos.pic.twitter.com/fiXRmWu799 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 11, 2025

Mendoza threw for 215 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 31 yards. The win also put the Hoosiers at No. 3 in the AP Poll. To commemorate the event, Topps featured Mendoza in its latest Bowman U Now set.

The print-to-order set captures some of the weekend's most memorable college athletics moments, turning them into trading cards. The final day to order Mendoza's card is Oct. 16. Some lucky buyers will receive randomly inserted short print foil parallels numbered to 50 or fewer.

Image Courtesy of Topps

Anyone who orders Mendoza's card(s) will also be eligible to receive a special 1-of-1 autographed card that includes the Adidas jersey tag worn by the quarterback. According to the Topps website, parallels or other non-base card hits will replace the base card in your order.

Image Courtesy of Topps

The Bowman U archive, the most printed card this season was of Michigan's Bryce Underwood, which commemorated his collegiate debut, with a print run of 10,929. The second-most printed card was of Lanoris Sellers, with a print run of 2,438.

Along with the autograph-relic card, the other foil parallels and numbers include: /50 Gold Foil, /25 Orange Foil, /10 Black Foil, /5 Red Foil, and /1 FoilFractor.

Image Courtesy of Topps

