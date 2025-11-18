2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball: Wemby, Flagg and other chase cards

Topps Chrome is one of the most recognizable brands in the hobby, and for a number of years, Basketball was not a part of regular Topps Chrome releases due to licensing. The past couple of years saw unlicensed basketball sets under the Topps Chrome brand, but now it returns to the spotlight with the NBA license for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Topps also recently announced that a pre-order will be taking place for the product, and collectors will certainly be lining up virtually in a queue to secure their boxes. Ahead of the pre-order, here is what collectors need to know.

Topps Chrome Basketball, a brief overview

This year's product keeps with the design featured in the 2025-26 Topps Basketball release, which is the traditionary method. At the time of writing, it is not known if the checklist is staying the same. However, some preview images have been released by Topps, and they are some good ones. It is confirmed that a variety of parallels will be included, such as the Frozenfractor. For collectors not familar, this is a very limited paralllel that actually is numbered into the negatives, and is limited to 5 copies. The card does look like it is frozen, and has some great eye appeal.

Topps also will be carrying over the Ultra Violet insert from it's Baseball products, and it will be an SSP in the Basketball product. These cards feature what looks to be a painting of the player, in what is a truly beautiful looking card. Parallels are likely to exist of this insert, and with it being so rare, it will be interesting to see how it performs once they start to hit the secondary market.

Autographs will be the key chase in Topps Chrome as they always are, and Topps shared a major autograph preview image: a Victor Wembanyama 1/1 SuperFractor autograph. Collectors should be greatly intrigued by the fact that they can open a pack of this product and have a chance to pull this particular card. While the odds of getting a Superfractor are not super great, it is still possible. With autographs of superstars throughout the product, the autograph potential in the product is quite high.

Pre-Order Details

The pre-order for 2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball will be taking place on Wednesday, November 19th at 12 PM on the Topps website. At the time of writing, a price for a hobby box has not been revealed, and an official release date is not known either. Typically, release of the product will be around one month after pre-order however. With demand likely to be high for this product, collectors should head over to the website just before noon, or right at noon to try and secure their box before the pre-orders sell out.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball is surely going to have an immense impact on the hobby. With it being the first licensed Chrome Basketball release in 15 years, it is hitting a demand that some in the hobby did not know existed. With rare inserts and key autograph chases, it may be one of the best releases of the year. For collectors who want to participate in the pre-order, it will begin at 12 PM on November 19th on the Topps website.

