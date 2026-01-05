5 Shohei Ohtani Rookie Cards Under $125 to Buy Now

As the 2026 MLB season quickly approaches, interest and prices will begin to rise. Shohei Ohtani remains the most collectible player in the game. He has been so dominant over the past few years that many of his rookies, rare inserts, and autographs now command some of the highest prices among all active MLB players. While Ohtani's rare four- and five-figure cards are unattainable for most collectors, some of his rookie cards can still be found for under $125. Here are five to look for if you're in the market for an Ohtani rookie before the season begins.

2018 Topps Heritage High Number #600

2018 Topps Heritage High Number #600 | Card Ladder

The 2018 Topps Heritage card features Ohtani posed with a bat and utilizes the classic 1969 Topps design. This portrait style image is especially significant, as many of Ohtani's 2018 cards primarily feature him pitching. This card can currently be found for $80 - $125 in raw condition.

2018 Topps Gypsy Queen #89

2018 Topps Gypsy Queen #89 | Card Ladder

The 2018 Topps Gypsy Queen card features Ohtani in the middle of his swing, and is presented in the set's distinctive canvas-style design. Less expensive Topps products like this were accessible and affordable for most collectors in 2018 and still are today. Notably, this is one of Ohtani's few rookie cards that depict him batting, which is significant given his emergence as a generational hitter. This card can currently be found for $60 - $80 in raw condition.

2018 Topps Allen & Ginter #100

2018 Topps Allen & Ginter #100 | Card Ladder

The 2018 Allen & Ginter card features Ohtani in a classic canvas-style portrait. This design is detailed yet understated, depicting a stone-faced Ohtani that perfectly fits the brand's aesthetic. This canvas-style artwork gives the card both a modern and old-time feel, exactly what Allen & Ginter sets are known for. This card can currently be found for $100 - $125 in raw condition.

2018 Bowman #49

2018 Bowman #49 | Card Ladder

The 2018 Bowman card is one of Ohtani's most recognizable and coveted rookie cards, largely due to the Bowman brand's long-standing importance in the prospect and rookie market. The card is readily available and consistently sells well. It features Ohtani at the end of his pitching motion and lists him as both a pitcher and a DH, highlighting his unique two-way status. This card can currently be found for $40 - $80 in raw condition.

2018 Panini Diamond Kings Japanese Name Variation #73

2018 Diamond Kings Shohei Ohtani #73 Japanese Rookie Card | Card Ladder

The 2018 Diamond Kings Pitching variation featuring Ohtani's name written in Japanese is one of his most unique rookie cards. The 2018 Diamond Kings set included multiple variations, hitting, pitching, and a name in Japanese versions. While it isn't the most valuable of the three, it is one of Ohtani's more artistic rookie cards, paying tribute to his Japanese heritage. This card can currently be found for $50 - $75 in raw condition.

