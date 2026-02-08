Kobe, Jordan, and Mantle Dominate Blistering Week of High End Card Sales

This past week, football has dominated every type of sports media outlet in the country. From Super Bowl LX talks, to 2025 MVP award announcements, to NFL Hall of Fame news, football was everywhere.

The only place you didn't see football dominate, was on the highest grossing sales of sports cards last week. Once again, legends dominated.

The top 5 sales of last week, spread out over 100 years of collecting, and over $2 million. One insane basketball card cleared over $1 million by itself. Once again, the sports cards market is strong, healthy, and still thriving.

Let's break down the top 5:

5. 1909-11 T206 Ty Cobb Bat Off Shoulder Sweet Caporal 350/30 PSA 8: $172,736

T1909-11 Ty Cobb PSA 8 | Cardladder.com/Memory Lane

One of the greatest players of all-time, Ty Cobb helped put baseball on the map. An absolute hits machine, Cobb would generated 4,189 hits over 24 remarkable years. To this day, Cobb still holds the all-time batting average with a .366. Upon retiring, Cobb had more hits than anyone else in MLB history, until Pete Rose broke it 57 years later. Cobb would be 1 of 5 players to be voted into the inaugural Baseball Hall of Fame in 1939.

4. 1909-11 T206 Ty Cobb Bat On Shoulder Sweet Caporal 350/25 PSA 8: $196,736

Ty Cobb T1909 PSA 8 | Cardladder.com/Memory Lane

3. 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle PSA 5: $231,484

Mickey Mantle 1952 PSA 5 | Cardladder.com/Memory Lane

One of the most iconic sports cards ever, this card is on the Mount Rushmore of cards to own. In a perfect storm, Topps launched their first standard size cards the same year a young stud named Mickey Mantle came into the majors roaming center field for the New York Yankees. Mantle went on to having one of the most electrifying and success careers ever. The 7x world champion, and 20x All-Star would smash 536 home runs, while carrying an impressive .298 batting average.

With PSA 1's going for the cost of a brand new car, and PSA 9's going for millions of dollars, this card is right in line to costing as much as a home.

2: 1984 Star #101 Michael Jordan BGS 9: $387,484

Michael Jordan Star RC | Cardladder.com/Memory Lane

The G.O.A.T. of basketball, Michael Jordan's resume can go on for days. When Jordan first arrived, the NBA new a new Sherriff was in town. Jordan would dominate every phase of his illustrious 15 year career. During that time, he would win the scoring title 10 times, All-Defense team 9 times, 5 MVP's, and 11x All-NBA. More importantly, Jordan and the Bulls would win 6 NBA Championships.

1: 2014-15 National Treasures Colossal Logoman 1/2 Kobe Bryant BGS 9.5/Auto 10: $1,060,000

Kobe Bryant Logoman Auto | Cardladder.com/Private Sale

As Michael Jordan was winding down in his career, a young Kobe Bryant was starting to make a name for himself. Fans, reporters, and teammates always wanted Kobe to be the next Michael Jordan, but Kobe concentrated on more. Kobe, known as the "Black Mamba", just concentrated on winning, and being the best version of himself.

For 20 years, Kobe put the Lakers on his back and endured both the ups and downs. By the time his career was over, the 15x All-NBA player would help the only team he ever played for, win 5 NBA Championships. Selected to 12 All-Defense teams, Kobe would carry a career 25 PPG, 5 RPG, and nearly 5 APG. No matter who you talk to, Kobe continues to be in the Top 15 of nearly everyone's list. An incredible player and competitor, the NBA world will miss.

