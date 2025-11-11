Affordable cards of Baseball's Great Military Veteran hitters

In honor of Veterans day here are some of the all time great MLB Hitters who actively served in the US military. Also noted are the player's cards and autographed items that could be purchased for affordable prices.

Ted Williams



Branch: US Navy Reserve, US Marine Corp Reserve



Rank: Second Lieutenant, Captain



Time of Service: 1943-1945, 1952-1953

One of the most famous Veteran/Professional Athletes of all time Ted Williams is and American hero and the greatest hitter of All Time. Williams served as a Fighter Jet Pilot and served 39 combat missions (often with future astronaut John Glenn). Williams served in both WWII and the Korean War and was such an excellent fighter pilot the military kept him on as in instructor thoughtout the 1940's. Williams was awarded the Air Medal and Two Gold Stars in 1953.



If you are looking to add a Williams card to your collection check out his card from the iconic 1955 Topps set. This card in a PSA low/mid grade is very affordable at $250-$600.



If you are looking to add an auto of Williams to your collection his Hall of Fame plaque postcard autographed in a PSA/DNA slab can be bought in the $200-$300 range.

Hank Greenberg



Branch: Army Air Force



Rank: Captain



Time of Service: 1942-1945



Hank Greenberg voluntarily enlisted two days after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Hank served for the next 47 months which was the longest of any Major League baseball player during World War II. Hank gave up 4 years of his baseball career to serve his country.



If you are looking to add a Greenberg card to your collection check out his card from the classic 1938 Goudey set. This card in a PSA low grade is very affordable at $700-$900.



If you are looking to add an auto of Greenberg to your collection his Hall of Fame plaque postcard autographed in a PSA/DNA slab can be bought for under $200.

Yogi Berra



Branch: Navy



Rank: Seaman Second Class



Time of Service: 1943-45

Yogi served with US Navy in World War II and was part the of the D-Day invasion in Normandy. He was later wounded in Southern France in the hand and he was awarded a Purple Heart (which he never officially accepted because he didn't want to worry his mother). In 2015 Yogi was awarded the Medal of Freedom for his military service.



If you are looking to add a Berra card to your collection check out his card from the iconic 1952 Topps set. This card in a PSA low/mid grade is very affordable at $300-$600.



If you are looking to add an auto of Yogi to your collection his Hall of Fame plaque postcard autographed in a PSA/DNA slab can be bought in the $60-$120 range.

