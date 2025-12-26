1990s Sports Cards You Wish You Got for the Holidays

With Christmas right behind us, everyone could use an extra stocking stuffer for their haul of gifts. For all the 90s kids who are now parents, here's a nostalgic list of Christmas-themed sports cards from our childhood. From MJ to "the Great One," this list will have something for everyone.

5. The Ryan Express

Nolan Ryan 1996 Scoreboard Hallmark | Ebay

More than just a card, this collectible includes a Nolan Ryan figurine as well as a hallmark stamped Ryan Express Classic card. The figurine is easily hangable on a tree, and the card features the hall of famers in action throwing heat amidst a snowy backround. This collectible is bound to make any vintage baseball fan smile and can be purchased for around $5 - fugurine included.

4. The Great One

Wayne Gretzky 1994-95 Upper Deck Holiday Card | Cardladder

How about a Happy Holidays card from "the Great One?" This 1994-95 Upper Deck card features Wayne Gretzky on ice, and has a direct message from the legend and the Los Angeles Kings wishing collectors Happy Holidays. This 'limited edition' card is numbered to a ridiculous 45,000, which isn't even that crazy for the junk-wax era. For any hockey fans out there, this card is a great stocking stuffer and can be had for around $4.

3. The Gunslinger

1997 NFL Properties Santa Claus Brett Favre | Cardladder

Brett Favre mean mugging under some mistletoe while wishing you a "Hobby Holidays" is sure to delight collectors of the Gunslinger. Released in 1997 by Scoreboard in a special NFL Properties Santa Claus subset, this card might have some collectors curled up by the fire on Christmas eve waiting for a kiss. For around $4, collectors can scoop this card and daydream of Brett rifling passes for 30 yard gains.

2. Air Jordan

MJ Arena Sports Promo 1993 | Cardladder

This promo card was released by Arena Sports in 1993 and is numbered to just (yes just it's the junkwax era) to 15,000 copies. It features MJ in a Christmas cradling a basketball and dressed up in Christmas-themed uniform. In this card, Jordan is smiling brightly, something he rarely did on the court, even when he was busy dropping 42 points on my Knickerbockers in 1992 on Christmas day. It also features a gold facsimile autograph, and is a must have for Jordan collectors as it's readily available for under $10.

1. The Big Diesel

Shaq 1993 Arena Sports Christmas | Cardladder

The greatest 90s Christmas Sportscard goes to the man who spreads cheer wherever he goes. Shaq came into the league brandishing a smile, and never stopped joking around on or off the court. From the same set as the Jordan, this card is limited to 15,000 copies and can be purchased for around $3. Featuring the Big Diesel in his own "Shaq" stamped Christmas uniform, it displays both the Big Aristotle's charm and personality.

Even if collectors' new purchases might not make it into your stockings by the time Christmas eve hits, this group of cards is bound to bring a smile to any nostalgic 90s collector. It's never too late to stuff a stocking and spread holiday cheer. Happy Holidays to all!

