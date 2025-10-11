What did the win over the Los Angeles Rams do to Mac Jones' market?



The San Francisco 49ers have gone 3-0 under Mac Jones, including last week's OT win over the Los Angeles Rams, 26-23. With his starting role being temporary, and no timetable for Brock Purdy's return, are collectors taking a shot on Jones?

One game doesn't rebuild a market; but it can move it. Following Mac Jones overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams 26-23, a flurry of activity took place in his sports card market. Previous to landing with the San Francisco 49ers, Jones was labeled a bust in New England, with his market reflecting such. Now, the 49ers are 3-0 under Jones, but Brock Purdy will return from injury down the road and be given the role of QB1 once again, so what timetable does the Jones' market resurgence have?

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the 49ers this offseason, coming on to be the backup quarterback behind Purdy. Purdy got a deal of his own ahead of the seaosn, coming in the form of a five-year, $265 million extension. Reaggravating his injury in Week 4, Purdy is now week-to-week, giving Jones the oppurtnuity to continue bringing everyhthing he has to the table, with the 49ers offense leaning on him.

Jones made the most of his starting role, showcasing his talent in last week's win over the Rams. Jones went 33-49 for 342 yards, and two touchdowns, putting together a clean-sheet with zero interceptions. The 342 yards for Jones, is the second-most of his career, falling short of the 382 yard performance in Week 12 of the 2022 season. The 49ers scored on their first two possessions of the game, but struggled to find the end zone after that, with eventually Jones leading the game-winning field-goal drive late in the game.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Following the OT win, Jones' sports card market responded. There were 1,037 individual recorded sales of any Jones card from October 2-October 3, with two of those sales being for over $1000. The highest sale for a Jones card in that timeline, was a 2021 Panini Prizm Rookie "No Huddle" Gold Refractor Auto /10 PSA 10 (POP 3), that sold for $1500 via eBay via best offer.

Mac Jones 2021 Panini Prizm Rookie No Huddle Gold Refractor Auto /10 PSA 10 (POP 3) | CardLadder

The flurry of action in Jones' market was undeniable, but his market has been steadily growing over the course of the 2025 NFL season. In particualr, Jones' 2021 Panini Prizm Rookie Silver PSA 10 (POP 559), has increased $69.99 (233%), over 27 recorded sales, since the start of the season (September 7th). The highest sale to take place since the season started, was on October 8th, for $99.99 via eBay best offer. The sale of $99.99, was also the highest recorded sale of this card since February 13th, 2024.

Mac Jones 2021 Panini Prizm Rookie Silver PSA 10 (POP 559) | CardLadder

The next test for both Jones and his market, will come this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who hold the same record of 4-1, with each respectively sitting in first in their division. After this matchup, Jones will either record his first loss as a starter for the 49ers, or be 4-0 in that role.

