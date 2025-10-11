Top New York Jets Card Sales



The New York Jets haven't had much to celebrate lately. They have won one Super Bowl, in 1969, led by Joe Namath. Listed below are some of the top sales of all New York Jets cards.

1) 1965 Topps #122 Joe Namath Rookie

Joe Namath 1965 Topps PSA 9 | Cardladder

Joe Namath played most of his career with the New York Jets, 136 games with them and four games with the LA Rams. He threw for 27,663 yards with 173 touchdowns and 220 interceptions. He won the lone Super Bowl for the New York Jets in 1969. After Joe was on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1965, his teammate nicknamed him "Broadway Joe". The most expensive sale for a New York Jets card is a 1965 Topps rookie card PSA 9 and it sold for $264,000 on Feb. 23rd, 2018. There are other sales of this card from different grading companies and different PSA grades. The PSA 8.5 sold for $207,400 in 2023, $198,000 in 2021, and $171,484 in 2025. An SGC 9 sold for $180.000 in 2024.

2) 1971 Topps #250 Joe Namath PSA 9

Joe Namath PSA 9 1971 Topps | Cardladder

The highest sold non rookie Joe Namath card is a 1971 Topps PSA 9. This card sold for $94,007 on Aug. 16th, 2025.

3) 1970 Topps #150 Joe Namath PSA 10

Joe Namath 1970 Topps | Cardladder

A 1970 Topps PSA 10 Joe Namath card sold for $90,000 on Jul. 21st, 2021.

4) Zach Wilson 2021 Panini National Treasures 1/1 PSA 10

Zach Wilson 1/1 NT | Cardladder

The 2021 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Autographs Stars & Stripes NFL Shield Platinum #157 Zach Wilson PSA 10. The sale was on Aug. 20th, 2022 on Goldin Auctions, for $66,000.

5) 1969 Topps #100 Joe Namath PSA 10

1969 Topps Joe Namath | Cardladder

A 1969 Topps PSA 10 Joe Namath card sold for $51,148 on Aug. 16th, 2025.

