From Griffey to Mahomes, Bo Jackson's Battle Arena is a Dual Threat for Collectors and TCG Players

At the 2024 National Sports Collector Convention in Cleveland, Bo Jackson debuted his Trading Card Game, Battle Arena. The set focuses on the prominently displayed Battle Arena characters featuring their comic-styled images, including Jackson's "BOJAX."

Bo Jackson has cleverly combined card collectability with a trading card game featuring dynamic artwork in a comic-book style. Consisting of a base set, numerous parallels with various power levels, foils, superfoil, and a plethora of high-profile on-card autographs, Battle Arena rewards collectors and game players at all levels.

The "Battle Arena" Breakdown

Battle Arena consists of SKUs that are not overproduced and are affordable at every level upon release. While modest print runs keep the product chases valuable yet accessible. If you are fortunate to pull an on-card autograph or a serial-numbered special foil card, these can fetch upward of a few thousand dollars. Or, you could have been the owner of the graded Ken Griffey Jr. autograph card that recently sold for over $73,000.00 at auction.

In addition to finding Bo Jackson or Ken Griffey Jr. autos, there are other exceptional signers in this product. All with different power levels and parallels for your gaming achievements.

NFL MLB NBA/WNBA Barry Sanders Don Mattingly Karl -Anthony Towns John Elway Pedro Martinez Allen Iverson Emmitt Smith Andre Dawson Sheryl Swoopes Drew Brees Will Clark Jalen Green

Following the 2024 starter kit release at The National, which provided the gaming community with access to the game, Alpha Edition was released soon after. The Alpha Edition introduced many of the high-profile athletes' on-card autographs along with the official launch of the game. In 2025, Battle Arena provided two updates to the game: Alpha Blast, which added more autos and super short prints, and the final update, Blaster Box, which brought gameplay changes both aesthetically and strategically.

2026 Update to Battle Arena

This year brought us the highly anticipated Griffey set, containing 3 SKUs, along with the nostalgic Tecmo Bowl Edition. Which just released on June 18, 2026. The coveted chase cards are the Touchdown Bo, along with Merlomes, the new hero alter ego character based on Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes will also be the cover hero on the Battle Arena update box releasing later this year, and that chase will be his one-of-one on-card autograph.

Whether you are a collector or a TCG player, Battle Arena definitely provides value, nostalgia, and interest. If you are at The National this year, stop by the Battle Arena booth and try to catch some of the action. And by action, I mean the $500,000 prize pool for the Bo Jackson Battle Arena World Championships.