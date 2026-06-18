Ken Griffey Jr. is well known for having the nicest swing in baseball history. It was so effortless, fluid, looping, and anchored with perfect balance. It was a sight to behold.

The same could be said about his autograph. Among collectors, Ken Griffey Jr. is widely considered to have the best and most aesthetically pleasing signature in baseball. His autograph matches the flawless rhythm of his iconic swing. It is perfectly looped and has a coolness factor that can’t quite be explained, but is easily understood.

In an era when many athlete signatures have become hurried initials, Ken Griffey Jr.'s autograph stands out. His signature remains large, clean, and legible. This PSA 10 Topps Definitive 2020 Ken Griffey Jr. Mariner Logo Patch Auto 1/1 sold for $12,250 in 2023. | Card Ladder

Many hobby purists loathe the look of modern autographs, which have evolved into little more than initials. (Could this be because kids no longer learn how to write cursive in school?) But Griffey's signature remains legible and recognizable. Additionally, hobby purists respect the fact that he favors "on-card" autographs.

Even though he will occasionally sign sheets of clear stickers for card companies, he prefers sitting down with the physical cards in hand. Hobby purists dislike sticker autos because the player never actually touched the card (and they don’t like how they look). A Griffey "on-card" autograph typically commands a higher price on marketplaces like eBay. On-card autos look better, and Griffey actually touched the card.

Sticker autographs, like this 2006 UD Upper Deck Ovation Spotlight Signatures Ken Griffey Jr Auto, are often less expensive than on-card autographs. This example sold for $225 on June 17th, 2026. | Card Ladder

Griffey puts pride into his autograph, which is just another reason he is so celebrated in the hobby. Recent private signing fees for “The Kid” have been around $325 to $350 for standard trading cards, with premiums charged for key rookie cards. Yet some of his most desirable autographed cards have sold for prices that rival luxury sports cars.

Below are five of the most valuable Ken Griffey Jr. autograph cards ever sold, along with affordable autograph alternatives for each.

5. 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. Rookie Card PSA 10 / Auto 10

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Record High Price: $55,201

Why it is so Valuable: Griffey's 1989 Upper Deck rookie card is arguably the most popular and iconic modern baseball card of all time. It has a total PSA population count of over 127,000, making it the most graded sports card in hobby history. That being said, an after-market signed copy with a perfect grade is extremely rare. Only 124 signed copies of the card have ever received a PSA 10, and even fewer have received the coveted “10/10” designation with a perfect card grade and auto grade.

Affordable Collector Alternative: A 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. Rookie Card PSA 7 / Auto 10 sold for $585 on June 14th, 2026.

4. 2025 Battle Arena Inspired Ink Superfoil 1/1 Ken Griffey Jr.

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Record High Price: $73,200

Why it is so Valuable: The 1/1 represents a historic crossover between the sports card market and TCGs (Trading Card Games) as a key card in the Bo Jackson Battle Arena game. Unlike typical sports cards, this Griffey card has actual utility. It could literally pay for itself by helping someone win a key “Battle Arena TCG” matchup in the $500,000 prize pool tournament at The National Card Show. It is surprisingly the highest Ken Griffey Jr. pack-pulled auto (non-relic) sale in history.

Affordable Collector Alternative: A 2026 Bo Jackson Battle Arena Ken Griffey Jr Edition Hobby Box Sealed Auto recently sold for $820 on June 7th, 2026.

3. 1998 Upper Deck A Piece of Action Patch Autograph /24

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Record High Price: $84,000

Why it is so Valuable: This card checks a lot of boxes for collectors. It has a beautiful on-card autograph, an actual game-used patch, and it is numbered to just 24 copies. Its combination of rarity, eye appeal, and historical significance (it is one of the first patch autos) has helped push the card towards the top of the Ken Griffey Jr. market.

Affordable Collector Alternative: A Ken Griffey Jr 1998 Upper Deck KG1989 10th Anniversary Oversized Box Topper Auto sold for $360 in 2024.

2. 1994 Upper Deck Mickey Mantle/Ken Griffey Jr. Dual Autograph

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Record High Price: $97,600

Why it is so Valuable: Few cards connect baseball's past and present like the legendary 1994 Upper Deck dual autograph featuring Mickey Mantle and Ken Griffey Jr. In the 1990s, Griffey was viewed as the modern superstar most capable of becoming the next Mickey Mantle. Bringing together two of the hobby's most beloved players on single dual autograph card created an instant classic.

Affordable Collector Alternative: A 2026 Topps Series 2 Ken Griffey Jr. All Star Card Silver Pack Gold Auto /50 recently sold for $550 on June 12th, 2026.

1. 1999 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autograph /24

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Record High Price: $152,500

Why it is so Valuable: This copy achieved a PSA 10 grade, which is a remarkable accomplishment for a late-1990s memorabilia card. This is the only PSA 10 copy of this card in existence. It also features a game-used jersey swatch, Griffey's on-card autograph, and a print run of just 24.

Affordable Collector Alternative: A 2026 Topps Ken Griffey Jr. “75 Years” Die-Cut Auto Gold /50 sold for $611 on March 4th, 2026.