Patrick Mahomes Signs New Autograph Card Deal With Panini
Panini America announced a major addition to its 2025 NFL trading card lineup: New autographed cards from Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The announcement marks the first time since 2020 that collectors will be able to get their hands on newly autographed Mahomes cards in Panini products.
Mahomes and Panini have worked together since his entry into the NFL in 2017, and this latest agreement, announced on Tuesday, extends that relationship into the upcoming season.
“Patrick is one of the NFL’s marquee players and someone who has made a tremendous impact not only on the field but also in communities across the country,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations at Panini America. “We are proud to continue our partnership with him at Panini, and to offer fans new autographed trading cards from Patrick that will be featured in our products.”
The new Mahomes cards will appear across Panini’s full line of NFL offerings. To celebrate the collaboration, Panini released a video spotlighting Mahomes as an iconic figure in the league. The video creatively blends animation and card elements from popular Panini designs, including “Color Blast,” “Downtown,” and the comic book-inspired “KaBoom.”
“Panini has been with me since my NFL Draft party in 2017, and I’m excited to be working with them on these new autographed trading cards,” Mahomes said. “The Panini team continues to find ways to create really interesting trading cards that fans have come to enjoy.”