From Pop Stars to Presidents, the Top Non-Sports Hits From 2026 Allen & Ginter So Far

What do Abraham Lincoln, Miley Cyrus, Megan Fox and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda have in common?

They're all among the early hits from 2026 Topps Allen & Ginter, a baseball card release that continues to prove some of its most interesting cards have absolutely nothing to do with baseball.

Released October 7, Allen & Ginter is known for mixing baseball stars, rookies, and legends with an eclectic assortment of musicians, actors, comedians, television personalities, and historical figures. Its vintage-inspired designs, miniature cards, and unusual autograph combinations have helped make it one of the hobby's most distinctive annual releases.

And with collectors already sharing their biggest pulls on social media, the 2026 edition is off to an entertaining start.

Here are some of the most interesting non-baseball hits we've seen so far.

Presidential Pulls

It's hard to imagine a more unexpected baseball card hit than an Abraham Lincoln autograph.

BREAKING: The 1-of-1 Abe Lincoln autograph from 2026 Allen & Ginter has been found.



A Reddit user said they pulled it from a FAT PACK they bought at Target. 🤯🇺🇸



(📸 u/Night_Runner2035) https://t.co/fvecbsr6zy pic.twitter.com/LIalFSP8h8 — Topps (@Topps) October 9, 2026

But that's exactly what Topps shared shortly after release: a one-of-one Lincoln cut signature, featuring an authentic historical autograph incorporated into a modern trading card.

Lincoln isn't the only president getting attention. A Double Rip Card numbered to 50 pairs Lincoln with Ulysses S. Grant, giving collectors a particularly difficult decision. Keep the unusual presidential collectible intact, or rip it open to discover the miniature cards hidden inside?

Lincoln and Grant Double Rip Card /50 | https://ebay.io/m/Uml5WZ

Pop and Rock Royalty

Miley Cyrus is among the biggest names in this year's entertainment lineup, and one of her Topps Dynasty Autographed Patch Cards has already surfaced. It's a premium format more commonly associated with high-end sports cards, making the combination especially interesting.

Miley Cyrus 2026 Topps Dynasty Auto Patch Card | Non Sports Cards Nonsense Facebook Page

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda is another notable early hit, with a Red Ink Autograph numbered to just 10 copies.

And for fans of alternative rock, there's a remarkable quintuple autograph featuring all five members of The Maine. The Red Ink version, numbered to 10, includes signatures from the entire band.

The Maine QUINTUPLE AUTOGRAPH #AA-TM RED INK 6/10 | https://ebay.io/m/ebcdux

Country Music Stars

Country music fans have plenty to chase, too. Tim McGraw, whose career spans more than three decades, was pulled on a framed mini autograph numbered to 99. Fellow country star Luke Combs also has some framed mini autographs that have already surfaced.

Both cards offer something a little different for music memorabilia collectors who typically chase signed albums, guitar picks, and concert posters.

Hollywood and Comedy

The entertainment lineup extends well beyond music.

Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway has already appeared on an autograph numbered to 25, while Transformers star Megan Fox has surfaced on another limited autograph numbered to 50.

Comedian Matt Rife also joins the mix with a framed mini autograph numbered to 99. One of stand-up comedy's biggest draws, Rife has sold out arenas around the world, released multiple Netflix specials and become a bestselling author, making his autograph an interesting addition for collectors beyond the traditional sports card audience.

DJs and Dance Music

DJ and producer Steve Aoki adds another dimension to the checklist, with a framed mini autograph numbered to 50 among the early pulls.

Known for his high-energy performances and collaborations across multiple musical genres, Aoki is another example of how Allen & Ginter reaches well beyond traditional sports collectors.

That's What Makes Allen & Ginter Different

Of course, baseball remains at the heart of the product, with plenty of established stars, Hall of Famers and promising rookies to chase. But the non-baseball cards are a major part of what makes Allen & Ginter so much fun.

A collector might open a pack looking for the next baseball superstar and instead find an autograph from a favorite musician, an Academy Award-winning actress or even a president who died more than 160 years ago.