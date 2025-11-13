Top Allen & Ginter Autograph Cards over the years

Allen & Ginter is a product many collectors look forward to each year, primarily because there's a little something for everyone. Baseball collectors appreciate the vintage look of the cards and the long history associated with the product, while non-sports collectors can also get in on the fun - there are several celebrity autographs inserted into the set every time.

Who wouldn't get a kick out of pulling a Robert DeNiro on-card autograph on a card with such cool photos and designs? That's one big reason why Allen & Ginter continues to be successful - everyone can find something they like and want to collect, which is the way it should be. Let's take a look at a few of these celebrity autograph cards that you may not know are out there.

ALLEN & GINTER 2016 KEVIN COSTNER AUTOGRAPH

2016 Kevin Costner Allen & Ginter | CardLadder

If you're a baseball fan, you probably loved "Field of Dreams" and "Bull Durham", arguably two of the best baseball films ever made, and both starring this guy, Kevin Costner. Hell, maybe you like him best in Waterworld. In any case, Costner is a major Hollywood star, and his autograph card was released in Allen & Ginter's 2016 set.

ALLEN & GINTER 2012 KATE UPTON AUTOGRAPH

2012 Kate Upton Allen & Ginter | CardLadder

There's a bit of a baseball tie-in here as well - Kate Upton is married to pitching legend Justin Verlander. Many sports fans and collectors probably know her from her modeling work, perhaps most famously in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. In 2012, Upton signed for the Allen & Ginter set, which sent her fans scrambling to try and find a copy.

ALLEN & GINTER 2015 VAL KILMER AUTOGRAPH

2015 Val Kilmer Allen & Ginter | CardLadder

Another actor with so many memorable roles, Val Kilmer meant so much to many - he had so many great characters on the big screen. Iceman from Top Gun just to name one. He sdaly passed away earlier this year, leaving behind quite a legacy and career. Kilmer signed for Topps 10 years ago and fans are always on the lookout for this autograph card.

ALLEN & GINTER 2015 JOEY CHESTNUT AUTOGRAPH

2015 Joey Chestnut Allen & Ginter | CardLadder

What is more American than speed-eating hotdogs? Well, actually probably a lot of things, but Joey Chestnut certainly has cemented his status in American lore with his record of 17 time wins at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Thie version seen here is a parallel numbered to 10. Collectors and fans love the chance to be able to snap up an on-card autograph of such an interesting "niche" celebrity.

