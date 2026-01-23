1993 Topps Football Cards - Top 5 Essential PSA 10s

When it comes to 1990s football cards, the 1993 Topps Football set remains attractive to many football collectors for a few reasons. Not only does the set sit at the crossroads of nostalgia, but it also possesses a strong level of star power while still being accessible to most collectors from an affordability perspective. With that said here’s a look at the most essential PSA 10 graded cards from 1993 Topps Football.

Jerome Bettis (RC) (Card No. 166)

1993 Topps - Jerome Bettis - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/football-cards/1993-topps/jerome-bettis/auction/3261960475936125999

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1.50-$3 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 75 PSA 10s followed by 99 PSA 9s, and 34 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on February 10, 2022 and was sold for $197.50 via eBay.

Drew Bledsoe (RC) (Card No. 400)

1993 Topps - Drew Bledsoe - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/football-cards/1993-topps/drew-bledsoe/auction/586674

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1.50-$3 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 52 PSA 10s followed by 106 PSA 9s, and 51 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on March 24, 2024 and was sold for $180 via eBay.

Jerry Rice (Card No. 500)

1993 Topps Football - Jerry Rice - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/football-cards/1993-topps/jerry-rice/auction/6352221373159807242

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1.50-$3 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 51 PSA 10s followed by 27 PSA 9s, and 8 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on January 28, 2022 and was sold for $99.95 via eBay.

Barry Sanders (Card No. 190)

1993 Topps Football - Barry Sanders - PSA 10 | https://www.ebay.com/itm/285204825114

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1.50-$2.50 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 17 PSA 10s followed by 23 PSA 9s, and 6 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on October 11, 2025 and was sold for $89.99 via eBay.

Joe Montana (Card No. 340)

1993 Topps Football - Joe Montana - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/football-cards/1993-topps/joe-montana/auction/3078761802344723791

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $2- $3.50 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 17 PSA 10s followed by 23 PSA 9s, and 6 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on October 11, 2025 and was sold for $89.99 via eBay.

By offering collectors an affordable entry point into the height of the junk wax era, also known as the mid-1990s, the 1993 Topps football set continues to appeal to those collectors who enjoy affordability as well as the thrill of the chase, especially since PSA 10s are still pretty hard to find.

