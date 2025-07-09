The Top 1984 Topps Football Cards To Collect
The 1984 Topps Football set is perhaps one of it's most iconic releases, mainly for it's design and for the hall of fame rookie cards that it contains. Even today, certain cards can bring a premium. With that being said, here is a look at the top cards to collect from the 1984 release.
1. John Elway RC (Card #83)
Elway is arguably the top rookie card of the set. During his playing career, Elway was a two time super bowl champion, and finished his career with 51,475 yards and 300 touchdowns. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. Elway's rookie card has recently sold ungraded anywhere between $20-$50, depending on condition. With his card (and others in the set) centering can be tough at times. A PSA 9 sold on July 7th on eBay for $420.
2. Dan Marino RC (Card #123)
Depending on your favorite NFL team, the arguement could be made that Marino should be #1 on this list, with Elway second. Marino had an outstanding career like Elway, but was never able to win a Super Bowl. However, at the time of retirement, Marino was the holder of the key passing yardage records, finishing his career with 61,631 yards, and 420 touchdowns. He was also elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. Marino's card in ungraded condition also sells for between $20-50. A PSA 9 sold recently for $350, falling just short of the aforementioned Elway sale.
3. Eric Dickerson RC (Card #280)
The next Hall of Fame rookie located in the set comes from Rams running back Eric Dickerson. He took the league by storm his first year, rushing for 1800 yards and 18 touchdowns. His second year, he would go on to set the single season rushing record of 2,105 yards, which still stands today. Perhaps the best part of his accomplishments? He did all this while wearing rec specs, a major cultural phenomenon of the 1980s. Dickerson's rookie can be obtained at a much lower cost than Elway and Marino's, with ungraded copies going for $5-$50, depending on centering and corner damage.
4. Howie Long RC (Card #111)
Most people know Howie Long as one of the analysts on Fox NFL Sunday during the NFL season. But, he himself had a Hall of Fame career with the Oakland Raiders. Perhaps due to the position he played, his cards are relatively cheap for collectors to acquire. Recently, a PSA 9 sold for only $62, a small price to pay for a HOF RC.
5. Walter Payton (Card #228)
The final spot on this list can certainly be debated, but a nod has to be given to Walter Payton. At the time of his retirement, Payton was the all time leading rusher in the NFL, rushing for 16,726 yards. Due to this achievement, his cards do still carry a good amount of collectability in the hobby. Sales of this card range between $2-$10, making it a good addition to anyone's collection.
The 1984 Topps Football release is littered with HOF rookie cards and star players. Many of these players set key records during their playing careers, setting their values at a premium. The design of the release is one that stands out amid the 1980s football releases, making the 1984 set a must have for collectors.