The 3 Drake Maye Cards He Should Buy for Himself This Offseason

Drake Maye's sophomore NFL season has been nothing short of storybook: featuring a Division Title, an AFC Title, MVP-caliber stats, and possibly even a Super Bowl victory. As he has quickly risen to become a mainstream name among NFL fans, collectors may be wondering: Does Drake Maye collect any of his own football cards?

As Maye has emerged as one of the hottest quarterbacks in the card market, his prices have surged across the board. This offseason could present a buying window, because if he follows a trajectory similar to players like Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady, today's prices may end up among the lowest his cards ever see. Here are three Drake Maye cards worth considering this offseason.

2024 Topps Resurgence Rookie Patch Auto SuperFractor 1/1 PSA 10

2024 Topps Resurgence Drake Maye Resurgence RPA SuperFractor 1/1 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

This Topps Resurgence RPA checks every box for a must-have center-piece card. It features all the key elements collectors look for: a rookie card, an autograph, a multi-color jersey patch, a 1/1 SuperFractor, and a PSA 10 grade. It is truly a one-of-a-kind piece.

2024 Topps Now Gold 1/1 "First Card as a Pro" Inscription

2024 Topps Now Now Drake Maye Gold 1/1 "First Card as a Pro" Inscription | Card Ladder

Honoring his entry into the NFL, this Topps Now Gold 1/1 features Maye on draft night, after being selected third overall by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft. Maye enhanced the uniqueness of this card with a "First Card as a Pro" inscription, commemorating his milestone of becoming an NFL player.

2024 Topps Finest Rookie Finest Auto SuperFractor 1/1

2024 Topps Finest Drake Maye Rookie Finest Auto SuperFractor 1/1 | Card Ladder

Maye's 2024 Topps Finest Rookie Auto SuperFractor 1/1 has been one of the more active high-end cards on the secondary market over the past year. It has sold twice, once in August for $12,200 and again this January for $20,142.20. That jump means the card's value has almost doubled since the start of the season.

