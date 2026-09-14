The NFL is finally, at long last, underway and this year two quarterbacks in particular need to deliver in a big way to achieve the next big contract. Young needs to have a big year in order to land an extension from the Panthers, and Stroud has bet on himself this year and needs to excel to land a big long-term contract. Both QB's are still on their rookie deals, but that's not the only thing connecting them. Stroud and Young have been close since middle school and have remained good friends.

As both have so much to play for this season, it could be worthwhile from an investment standpoint to take a look at some of their best rookie cards before things really heat up.

2023 Donruss Optic CJ Stroud

2023 C.J. Stroud Donruss Optic Holo | CardLadder

When most collectors think of Donrussm the first thing that probably comes to mind is the famous blue "Rated Rookie" logo inlcuded on the rookie cards of the flagship product. The Optic cards feature the chrome version of the flagship, and these have been some of the most sought-after rookies of the past several years. While Stoud's is no exception, the price is almost shockingly low - around $130 for this PSA 10 as seen above.

2023 Score CJ Stroud

2023 C.J. Stroud Score | CardLadder

While Stroud's 2023 Score rookie card comes in multiple parallels for those who like a challenge or want to spend a little more, the base card is a great-looking, affordable, and a solid starter card. Stroud is pictured in his Ohio State uniform and on the move - just a great shot. A PSA 10 copy of this card recently sold for just $40. That could be a steal if things go well in Houston this season.

2022 Bowman University Chrome Prospects Refractor Bryce Young

2022 Bryce Young Bowman Chrome University | CardLadder

Bryce Young had what could be called a rough start to his pro career in Charlotte, but there have been signs of hope that he can still become the franchise quarterback Carolina envisioned when they drafted him number one overall. His 2022 Bowman University chrome refractor shows him during his Alabama days, about to sling the ball downfield. A great-looking card that can be had for a song - copies are going for around $35 these days.

2023 Prizm Silver Bryce Young

2023 Bryce Young Prizm SIlver | CardLadder

Until Topps won back the NFL license, Panini's Prizm product became the definitive home for rookie cards. The silver parallel has been the go-to for collectors looking to add a premium over the base card. Young's copy can be had for a little under $200 at the moment - again, for those who think he's poised for a breakout year, now could be the time to take a look.