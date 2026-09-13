Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 1 (How to Bet on Kyler Muray in Vikings Debut)

The first NFL Sunday of the season is finally here! It's time to find a spot on the couch and lock in your bets for today's action.

In this article, I'm going to break down a few of my favorite prop bets for today's slate. We'll focus on rushing props for the opening Sunday: fresh season, fresh legs, fresh bets.

Best NFL Prop Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Derrick Henry OVER 78.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Kyler Murray OVER 23.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Javonte Williams OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Ravens vs. Colts Prop Bet

Pick: Derrick Henry OVER 78.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

In his Ravens vs. Colts prop bets article, Ryan Gilbert broke down why he likes Derrick Henry to go over his rushing yards total:

Derrick Henry put up his fourth straight 1,000-yard season last year, running for 1,595 yards on 307 carries in his second season with the Ravens.

The bruising back started the season hot with 169 yards against the Bills in Week 1 last year, which was one of eight 100-yard games for Henry. He also had a 94-yard contest to go OVER 79.5 rushing yards in nine of his 17 contests.

I expect the Ravens to use Henry early and often to set the tone in Indianapolis, and he’s always capable of breaking one for a big gain.

Packers vs. Vikings Prop Bet

Pick: Kyler Murray OVER 23.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

With Kyler Murray still getting used to the Vikings' system, I expect him to rely on his legs more often than he normally would, especially with him being fresh in a Week 1 game.

He has averaged 36.7 rushing yards per game throughout his career, including averaging 34.6 rushing yards in his five starts last season. There's a chance that he soars over his set total of 20.5 rushing yards on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Giants Prop Bet

Pick: Javonte Williams OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The New York Giants had the worst run defense in football last season, allowing teams to average 5.3 yards per carry. They did little to help their run defense this offseason, including trading away Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati.

That could lead to Javonte Williams having a great Week 1 play. He's an underrated weapon on this Cowboys' offense, coming off a season where he racked up 1,201 yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. All he has to do is hit his season average from a year ago, and this bet will cash.

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