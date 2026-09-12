The 2026 NFL rookie class doesn't carry the same pizazz as some groups in recent memory, notably the 2024 crop of rookies, which was loaded with rookie quarterbacks galore, only for the shine to fall off a number of hobby favorites in recent years, like J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr.

With Topps having full control of the NFL licensing, the expectation is that the 2026 rookies will have plenty of product released featuring the new players, but which players should you be targeting? There are some obvious names at the top, but this article should serve as a way for savvy collectors to get in on some prospects before they become mainstream names.

TIER 1 - The Stalwarts

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rolls out of the pocket | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one should be a surprise in this tier, although Mendoza could be in a tier all of his own. All top-15 picks are in situations that will provide more hobby value, provided they succeed. Simpson in particular is an interesting case, given he's unlikely to start for the next two years in Los Angeles, but there's a buy-low opportunity in the same way Jordan Love's card market surged once he was eventually named the starter.

1. QB Fernando Mendoza - Raiders

2. RB Jeremyiah Love - Cardinals

3. WR Carnell Tate - Titans

4. QB Ty Simpson - Rams

5. RB Jadarian Price - Seahawks

6. WR Jordyn Tyson - Saints

TIER 2 - High-End Speculation

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receivers typically have a more sustained card value if they emerge as a key piece of their offense, but there are some concerns this group might not rise to that level. Carson Beck will likely get an opportunity to start a few games this season, in the way Tyler Shough did for the Saints in 2025, but that's about the extent of the similarities between the two QBs.

7. WR Makai Lemon - Eagles

8. QB Carson Beck - Cardinals

9. WR KC Concepcion - Browns

10. WR De'Zhaun Stribling - 49ers

TIER 3 - Wishful Thinking

Aug 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell (18) reacts after gaining yardage against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Bell probably deserves to be higher, as the 2026 third-round pick from Louisville would have garnered first-round consideration if not for a torn ACL he suffered in November. He's since recovered and is in a prominent spot to see his card value rise throughout the NFL season, much like the rest of this list, which primarily features Day 2 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft outside Sadiq and Boston.

11. TE Kenyon Sadiq - Jets

12. QB Drew Allar - Steelers

13. WR Chris Bell - Dolphins

14. WR Ja'Kobi Lane - Ravens

15. WR Denzel Boston - Browns

16. RB Kaelon Black - 49ers

TIER 4 - Defensive Players Matter Too

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive players rarely have a sustained card market, but I do wonder if this NFL rookie class can buck that trend. Caleb Downs was considered one of the best players of this entire class, who surprisingly fell to pick No. 11 and should be insulated by a feverish Dallas card market. The same goes for Rueben Bain Jr., who begins the 2026 NFL season as an odds-on favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

17. WR Omar Cooper Jr - Jets

18. S Caleb Downs - Cowboys

19. WR Ted Hurst - Buccaneers

20. OLB Rueben Bain Jr - Buccaneers

We'll update the rankings every week and as we see more football products drop, we'll update with more pricing.