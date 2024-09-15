Season Tickets To The Carolina Panthers or 1 Bryce Young Kaboom Rookie Card?
After what might be one of the most embarrassing losses in week 1 of the regular season, some Panthers fans are completely fed up with the team.
Not only can you buy tickets to the home opener for less than $20, some fans are selling whole season ticket package for below $600. (Via Stubhub) If the season turns around, who knows, maybe you would be able to sell the individual tickets, but lets be honest with ourselves on this one.
It's not often that a player's sports cards and season tickets are the same price but its 2024 and anything is possible in this industry. Based on the current prices of Bryce Young cards, there are a ton of options of cards you can buy.
For example you can buy 20 of his 2023 Prizm PSA 10 rookie cards. Or if you just looking for cards in that $550-$600 range there are just below 90 cards currently listed on eBay. You can buy multiples of basically any of his graded rookie cards, even from some of the best football products.
Obviously, we are not accounting for fees on the season tickets because at this point we know how crazy those fees can drive up ticket prices. The card that might be the best you can buy for that same price as the season tickets is his 2023 Kaboom rookie, out of Panini's Absolute Football. Recent sales of this card are in the mid $500s.
The Bryce Young crowd still has a bit of hope, but its getting increasingly harder to say he was worthy of that number one pick in the 2023 draft. Especially when we saw an absolute battle between the second pick in his draft class CJ Stroud and the fifth pick Anthony Richardson. Richardson, had most likely, the play of the year, early on in that game.
There have been some hits, Jalen Hurts/Tua, when it comes to Alabama quarterbacks, but the jury is still out if Young will eventually join the Mac Jones and AJ McCarrons of the NFL.