Grail Cards, Live Rips and $1 Bids live Sunday night
The Sports Cards Nonsense crew is back on eBay Live this Sunday night at 8 PM Eastern/5 PM Pacific with a can’t-miss, all-sports auction featuring sealed wax, superstar slabs, and grail chases—with most lots starting at just $1. So while you’re tuning into Sunday Night Football’s Eagles vs Lions matchup, make sure you have eBay Live up on your phone or laptop so you don’t miss out on epic sales.
From GOATs like Brady and Beckham to today’s stars like Judge and Herbert, this is a stream that has something for everyone that you won’t want to miss. As an added bonus, fans of SCN will appreciate Mike Gio’s curated soundtrack of classic rock to set the tone to keep the hits keep coming.
All Sports, All Eras, All Night Long
The mix of offerings has something from everyone—future stars, modern MVPs, case hits, vintage flair, and classics from every corner of collecting. A 2008 Topps Chrome Tom Brady Leaders PSA 10 headlines the football legends, alongside a 2024 Donruss Optic Jayden Daniels Rated Rookie Orange PSA 10, a Justin Herbert Panini One Formula One Patch Auto, and a 2023 Panini Deion Sanders Spectra Nebula Patch brings back ’90s Atlanta energy from “Coach Prime.”
For baseball fans, a 2017 Topps Chrome Aaron Judge 1987 Refractor takes the spotlight, while soccer collectors will zero in on a 2023–24 Prizm David Beckham Auto—a global grail in pristine condition. And for wrestling fans? A 2025 Topps x Cactus Jack “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Famed Phantoms Auto delivers attitude-era nostalgia with a La Flame twist.
Live Wax Breaks, Big Moments
Beyond the singles, Sports Cards Nonsense is bringing serious sealed box heat to the stream:
2025 Topps Diamond Icons Baseball, recently released (and sold out) 2025 Topps Update Baseball in both Jumbo and Hobby formats, and even a 1998 Fleer Brilliants Football sealed hobby box—a dream rip featuring Peyton Manning and Randy Moss rookies.
Every box is being opened live on air, where anything from a Diamond Icons logo patch to a late-’90s refractor pull could set the chat on fire.
A Sunday Night Ritual
Sunday night on eBay Live has become the new prime time for collectors, and this week’s Sports Cards Nonsense stream always gives collectors something to chase. With everything from $1 bids to Topps Diamond Icons boxes ripped live, it’s an unmissable showcase of where the hobby is headed—more connected, more interactive, and more fun than ever.
You can preview the full lineup and tune in live this Sunday November 16th at 8 PM Eastern/5 PM Pacific right here on the Sports Cards Nonsense eBay Live channel.
